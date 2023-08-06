The ultra-conservative Arizona Freedom Caucus has cultivated a highly visual and vocal presence at the Capitol in its first legislative session since launching last summer.

But the caucus, which seemed to drive many of the policy priorities of the one-vote GOP majorities in both the state House of Representatives and Senate, ended the session with a loss that put on public display a divide between its members and their Republican colleagues who are cut from a less populist cloth.

0
3
0
0
0

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

So the Arizona Freedom Caucus doesn’t want Maricopa County voters to be able to vote on their own transportation taxes? What happened to “local control” and smaller government?

Too old for this
Bob Lablaw

This is another one of those bills where there were more than one issue involved. There should have been a bill for a tax supporting roads and highways, and another for a tax to support light rail and public transportation. I don't see why the Freedom Caucus is all twisted on this issue, but still, a single topic is the best way to write a bill.

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

The original issue that they had has been removed. The Arizona Freedom Caucus is still trying to take away local control from Maricopa County voters. Just as they have in other Arizona counties.

