PHOENIX — The leader of the Arizona Republican Party is telling members of the party’s executive committee that it may not be legally or logistically possible to hold a meeting this week to consider canceling the state-run presidential primary election.

And with a 5 p.m. Friday deadline to opt out, that may quash any hopes by the Maricopa County Republican Committee to instead have the party run its own vote.

