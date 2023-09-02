dewit

State Treasurer Jeff DeWit speaks to a crowd recently.

 Capitol Media Services file photo by Howard Fischer

PHOENIX — Arizona Republicans will get to vote as usual in next year’s presidential preference election after the head of the state party rejected a demand from leaders of the Maricopa County GOP to cancel the state-run election and instead run the vote themselves.

The decision announced Friday by state party Chair Jeff DeWit means early and mail-in voting as well as Election Day balloting on March 19, 2024 will go on as usual, with registered Republicans choosing who they back to be the party’s nominee for president. Friday was the last day for the party to pull out of the state-run Presidential Preference Election and choose instead to run its own tally.

0
2
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.