Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward invoked her Fifth Amendment rights more than 250 times throughout her deposition before the Congressional Jan. 6 Select Committee.
Ward, a Lake Havasu City resident, was questioned before the committee in March about her alleged role as a “fake elector” in support of former President Trump in the 2020 election. The committee said Trump officials, including Ward and her husband, Michael Ward, schemed to supplant legal Biden delegates in Arizona with illegitimate delegates partial to the Trump administration. Now that the committee’s investigation is finished, Ward’s deposition was made public late last week.
During her appearance before the congressional committee, Ward was questioned by the committee’s Investigative Counsel. The name of that counsel has been redacted in Ward’s deposition. Throughout the 68 pages of the deposition, Ward invoked her Fifth Amendment right against offering possible self-incriminating testimony more than 250 times.
‘An illegitimate committee on a witchhunt”
Ward told Today’s News-Herald she was politically targeted by the Jan. 6 committee.
“It is an illegitimate committee on a witch hunt,” she said. “I wasn’t part of January 6. I wasn’t in D.C. that day. But they targeted me and they targeted my family because we oppose their political views. This is un-American. Period.”
Ward’s Fifth Amendment rights protect her from being compelled to give testimony against herself, but the deposition shows that Ward invoked that right even when the possibility of self-incrimination may have been minimal, or unlikely.
In her deposition, Ward initially invoked her rights under the Fifth Amendment when asked whether she was testifying pursuant to the Feb. 15 subpoena. She also invoked the Fifth Amendment when asked whether she was, in fact, chairwoman for the Arizona GOP.
“The Fifth Amendment in relevant part reads, ‘No person shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against him-(or her)self,” said the Investigative Counsel. “Is that the provision of the Fifth Amendment that you are asserting as a privilege against your testimony today?”
“I rely on my Fifth Amendment privilege,” Ward said.
Throughout this year, Ward resisted a subpoena that would force her to disclose her phone records to the Select Committee. Ward’s argument, that such disclosure would violate the right of free association under the First Amendment, was rejected in November by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Ward asserted her Fifth Amendment rights when questioned in reference to those phone records in March. She also asserted that right when questioned about whether she maintained an account on Twitter, and her connection to @kelliwardaz on the social media platform.
She also asserted her Fifth Amendment rights when questioned about her educational and professional background.
Ward further exercised those rights when questioned about her connection to the 2020 Trump reelection campaign, as well as a text message to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, advising Meadows not to concede the 2020 presidential race.
Ward pleaded the Fifth Amendment when questioned about her role in promoting accusations of widespread fraud during the 2020 election. She also exercised her Fifth Amendment rights when questioned about GOP talking points that included “ensuring election integrity in Maricopa County,” the possibility of requesting a hand count from the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, and complaints against Dominion Voting Systems that Ward and other Trump supporters initially espoused in their objection to the 2020 election results.
‘Alternative’ electors
The Investigative Council further pressed Ward on the alleged attempt to use “fake” or alternate electors in Arizona as a possible means to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
“Did you plan to speak with Trump campaign staff or advisors about the plan to convene alternate electors in Arizona, among other contested states?”
“I rely on my Fifth Amendment privilege,” Ward said.
“Were you aware that Arizona law requires electors to vote for the winner of the popular vote in the state?”
“I rely on my Fifth Amendment privilege,” Ward said.
Ward also asserted her Fifth Amendment rights when confronted with a document allegedly signed by false electors, which was sent to submitted to federal authorities in December 2020, in what investigators believed to be an effort to further that scheme.
Jan. 6
Near the end of her deposition, Investigative Counsel questioned Ward in reference to messages sent from her Twitter account in the days leading to Biden’s Jan. 6 inauguration - and the chaos that followed.
One of those tweets, posted from @KelliWardAZ on Jan. 4, was quoted by Investigative Counsel.
“Did you tweet this quote: ‘It’s really #FightForOurCountry – President @realDonaldTrump. We know that when we #FightForTrump we #FightForAmerica’?”
“I rely on my Fifth Amendment privilege.”
“What were you referring to with this repeated reference to ‘Fight’?“
“I rely on my Fifth Amendment privilege.“
“Doctor Ward, did you tweet this: ‘We caught them. We cannot legitimize #ElectionFraud. Stand up, Republicans. Wake up, America’?”
“I rely on my Fifth Amendment privilege.”
“Who did you catch, doing what?”
“I rely on my Fifth Amendment privilege.”
Ward also invoked her Fifth Amendment rights when questioned about a tweet posted one day prior to the Jan. 6 riot.
“If you can’t make it to DC tomorrow then gather with America-loving patriots in YOUR state capital. If you can’t get to the capital, gather in YOUR town. Let them hear us ROAR! #StopTheSteal #FightForTrump.”
Ward spoke at a rally on Jan. 6, at the Arizona State Capitol. At that rally, Investigative Counsel said Ward told supporters that violence at the U.S. Capitol Building could have been prevented by taking steps, including an audit of the 2020 General Election.
She also exercised those rights when asked whether she had prior knowledge that Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol would become violent.
The riot that followed led to the deaths of three Capitol Police officers - one as a direct result of violence by the mob itself, and two others by suicide in the days that followed. One participant in the riot also died. California resident Ashli Babbitt was fatally shot by Capitol Police officers during the incident.
