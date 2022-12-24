Kelli Ward

Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward called the Jan. 6 Congressional Committee illegitimate.

 Today’s News-Herald file

Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward invoked her Fifth Amendment rights more than 250 times throughout her deposition before the Congressional Jan. 6 Select Committee.

Ward, a Lake Havasu City resident, was questioned before the committee in March about her alleged role as a “fake elector” in support of former President Trump in the 2020 election. The committee said Trump officials, including Ward and her husband, Michael Ward, schemed to supplant legal Biden delegates in Arizona with illegitimate delegates partial to the Trump administration. Now that the committee’s investigation is finished, Ward’s deposition was made public late last week.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.