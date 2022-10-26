A Maricopa Superior Court judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a former Republican governor candidate against Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward.
In June candidate Scott Neely, a business owner in the Phoenix valley, filed suit against Ward, a Lake Havasu City resident, alleging the AZ GOP Chair had violated the Citizen’s Clean Election Act and Neely’s right to free speech by excluding him from participating in the June governor debate.
In the four page decision issued on Oct. 17, Judge Rodrick Coffey said Neely lacks a private right to action and that political parties like the Arizona GOP are not state actors, so the court cannot dictate how they function
“Moreover, this Court could not require Defendants to include Plaintiffs in the debates because such an order would violate the First Amendment prohibition on forced speech and forced association,” the decision says.
Coffey goes on to say freedom of association under the first amendment applies to political parties and as a result the “government, structure and activities” of those political parties are constitutionally protected.
“This freedom encompasses the right to decide who represents the party and, to some extent, the process for electing those persons,” the decision says.
According to Ward, candidates needed to poll at five percent or higher to qualify for participation in the gubernatorial debates. Neely ultimately ended up earning 3.1 percent of the August 2 primary votes according to Ballotpedia.
Ward called Neely’s lawsuit “frivolous from the start.”
“(Neely’s) unprofessional pro se filing with the court consisted of several pages of tweets he didn’t like and unfounded complaints,” Ward said in a text message. “It’s a shame that Arizona Republicans were unnecessarily smeared by Neely’s mud. The good news is that the courts agreed with us and dismissed the case.”
As of press time, Neely had not responded to Today’s New-Herald request for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.