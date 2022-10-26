kelli ward
Daisy Nelson/Today's News-Herald

A Maricopa Superior Court judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a former Republican governor candidate against Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward.

In June candidate Scott Neely, a business owner in the Phoenix valley, filed suit against Ward, a Lake Havasu City resident, alleging the AZ GOP Chair had violated the Citizen’s Clean Election Act and Neely’s right to free speech by excluding him from participating in the June governor debate.

