Memorial Day weekend 2021

Memorial Day boaters take to the Bridgewater Channel in this 2021 photo.

 Jeremiah Martinez/Today's News-Herald

Memorial day is ten days away - And with it, the unofficial start of Lake Havasu’s summer boating season. Now, state officials are working to make sure this year’s boaters are safe this year on Arizona’s waterways.

The Colorado River, and Lake Havasu specifically, account for about half of all boating traffic in Arizona. And as thousands of boaters are expected to take to the water next weekend, the Arizona Game and Fish Department is launching its annual Life Jacket Exchange Program for its fifteenth year.

