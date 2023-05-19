Memorial day is ten days away - And with it, the unofficial start of Lake Havasu’s summer boating season. Now, state officials are working to make sure this year’s boaters are safe this year on Arizona’s waterways.
The Colorado River, and Lake Havasu specifically, account for about half of all boating traffic in Arizona. And as thousands of boaters are expected to take to the water next weekend, the Arizona Game and Fish Department is launching its annual Life Jacket Exchange Program for its fifteenth year.
Game and Fish Officials announced the program in conjunction with National Safe Boating Week (May 20-26). Starting Saturday, the department will work with partner agencies to host life jacket exchange events throughout the state. The program allows people with old, worn out or less effective life jackets to swap them for new life jackets while supplies last.
In Mohave County, the first of those events will take place at the Bullhead City Fire Department from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday. On June 3, similar events will be hosted at the La Paz County Sheriff’s Boating Safety Building in Parker, followed by a life jacket exchange in Lake Havasu City on the stage at London Bridge Beach.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard, 636 people nationwide died in recreational boating accidents last year, with 13 of those fatalities taking place in Arizona. Of those fatalities, 75% drowned - And of that number, 85% were not wearing life jackets, according to Coast Guard statistics.
“The exchange events are an amazing opportunity for Arizona boaters and paddlers to ensure they have a life jacket that fits correctly and is in good condition,” said AZGF Boating Safety Education Coordinator Josh Hoffman this week. “Before heading out on the water, it’s important that boaters ensure their life jackets are in good condition and they are the right size and fit for passengers.”
Arizona law requires all passengers of 12 years and younger to wear a life jacket while on board a boat, and each passenger on board must have a properly titting, U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket available. That requirement also applies to paddle crafts such as kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddleboards.
“A life jacket does exactly what it says,” said AZGF Watercraft Law Enforcement Program Coordinator Danny Rodriguez.. “It saves your life when needed. However, it can only save your life if you’re wearing one.”
For those who can’t make the trip to Bullhead City on Saturday, or Parker on June 2, AZGF’s last scheduled life jacket exchange event is scheduled to take place on the stage at London Bridge Beach 10 a.m. to Noon on June 10.
Only Type I and Type II life jackets will be accepted. Only ski-vest-type life jackets will be eligible for exchange, according to Game and Fish officials.
For more information about Arizona boating or to sign up for a free boating safety course, visit www.azgfd.gov/boating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.