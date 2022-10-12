The 1980s are back this year, as two staples of popular culture are set to meet beneath the London Bridge this Halloween.
This year, there’s something strange in the neighborhood - the funk of 40,000 years. When grizzly ghouls from every tomb are closing in to seal your doom…Who you gonna call?
Fright Night’s annual Ghostbusters children’s dance troupe is now set to meet beneath the London Bridge, where they’re expected to join organizers in teaching the shuffling steps of the “Thriller” dance to Lake Havasu City residents and visitors.
The iconic Michael Jackson song will celebrate its 40th anniversary this year, and a “Thriller” dance performance has been part of the city’s annual Halloween celebration for more than a decade. But earlier this month, that performance was canceled when organizer Geneva Mullins Gallagher said that she was unable to find at least eight performers for this year’s show on Main Street.
On Tuesday, however, Gallagher said the performance could return from the grave this year - albeit in a new form.
Havasu residents who are interested in learning the ‘Thriller’ dance this year can do so on Halloween Night, starting at 6:30 p.m. beneath the London Bridge. According to Gallagher, the event is free, and will include three dance lessons for any participant who wishes to learn.
