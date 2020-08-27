Mohave County has surpassed nearly every metric required by the state of Arizona to reopen its businesses. If current trends continue, State Rep. Leo Biasiucci says local businesses could be cleared to reopen next Thursday.
According to Biasiucci, Mohave County’s number of coronavirus cases has fallen below benchmarks required to reopen businesses with moderate restrictions. If the county maintains current downward trends in reported cases businesses will be required only to submit a form to the Arizona Department of Health Services, expressing their intent to follow state guidelines in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
“We’re about to open up our businesses,” Biasiucci told the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Thursday. “For a week now we’ve been in the ‘moderate’ category. We’re confident in another week we’ll be in that category. If that’s the case we’ll be allowed to open up and our businesses will be allowed to open up. Our businesses will just have to submit a form online saying they’ll work to prevent the spread.”
Mohave County businesses like gyms, fitness centers and certain bars can reopen for full service only if the county meets three benchmarks. The Arizona Department of Health Services requires two consecutive weeks of fewer than 100 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, fewer than 10% positive results for all cases tested and fewer than 10% of all hospital visits recorded in reference to illnesses similar to coronavirus.
According to state health officials, Mohave County has followed a downward trend in positive coronavirus cases statewide. For the week of Aug. 9, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported 62 coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents, down from 69 cases per 100,000 one week prior. For the week of Aug. 9, the county reported 9.5% positive testing results, compared to 11.6% one week prior. The county reported only 3.5% of hospital visits for coronavirus-like illnesses for the week of Aug. 9, compared to 4.6% one week prior.
“We want to make sure our constituents are safe. There is no doubt this is real, coronavirus is a real thing, and we’ve lost lives,” Biasiucci said. “On the other hand, we see businesses closing – the bloodline of this community, county and state. It’s devastating to see ‘mom-and-pops’ saying their lifelong business is gone.”
If trends remain consistent next Thursday, state guidelines say Mohave County businesses will be permitted to reopen with conditions. Indoor gyms and fitness centers will be allowed to reopen at 25% capacity. Bars that operate as restaurants will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity, but bars and nightclubs that do not operate as restaurants will remain closed until positive coronavirus test cases fall below 3% of all tested cases. Indoor theaters and water parks will be permitted to operate at 50% capacity.
“For us, this is truly a moment we’re excited to see,” Biasiucci said. “We’ve done what we’ve been told to do as a county. We’re moving forward and going in the direction we need to go to. Hopefully we can move forward and try to get back to normal.”
On Thursday, Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley reported 3,512 coronavirus cases throughout Mohave County since March. According to Burley, 192 patients have died from the virus. Although the health department has received 20 consumer complaints about businesses operating without adhering to Gov. Ducey’s mandates since the crisis began, health officials say that no Mohave County businesses have been closed for possible defiance of the governor’s orders.
BJ’s Cabana Bar, in Downtown Havasu, will be among businesses that could be eligible to reopen next week. According to owner Artie Cullen, the opportunity will be a relief for his business and customers – although the timing of the state’s decision could be better.
“I wish we had a little more of a warning than next Thursday,” Cullen said. “With it being a holiday weekend, we’ll have to order food and other items for business. It would be nice to know before then if it’s a definite ‘yes’.”
According to Cullen, the opening will be a learning experience for himself, his customers and his staff. Cullen’s employees will be asked to wear masks, and customers at the business will be asked to wear masks until they are seated. Customers will be reminded to wash their hands, and the rules set forth by Gov. Ducey will be explained to customers when they arrive.
“It will be different, but we have to do what’s good for the public,” Cullen said. “It’s a learning experience for everyone…and it’s a new way of life for everybody.”
