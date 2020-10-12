Class is back in session — and in person — at Lake Havasu City’s secondary schools, and elementary schools made a full return to campus Monday morning after a week of fall break and an interesting start to the school year.
Elementary students were the first to get a taste of hybrid learning, which started Sept. 8. Now, as they transition to full time school, it’s Lake Havasu High and Thunderbolt Middle Schools’ turn to use the format until the start of the second semester in January.
At Thunderbolt, students with A through K last names will be on campus from 8 a.m. to 2:35 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. The rest of their week will consist of working on assignments at home. Students with L through Z last names have an opposite schedule, working at home until Thursday and Friday.
Middle school students rotate to all five of their classes in small groups. When they get to school, each student reports to their “pre-designated zone,” and all students have access to their lockers.
LHHS follows a similar hybrid system, with school releasing at 12:40 p.m. Names A through K (Group A) will be on campus for periods 1-3 on Monday and periods 4-6 on Tuesday, while names L through Z (Group B) learn from home. Group B will be on campus for periods 1-3 on Thursday and periods 4-6 on Friday while Group A then uses Google Classroom at home.
Surprisingly, LHHS Principal Scott Becker said, the two groups are almost even in size, which seems to be the case at other regional schools he’s spoken with as well.
Instead of congregating in the quad areas between classes or before school, students are directed to head straight to their classrooms to help manage the crowds.
Because LHHS was unable to hold their usual freshman orientation, student council members were stationed around campus during passing periods. They held green signs that read, “Do you have a question?” and helped students figure out where they needed to go. Arrows and signs identified one-way walkways and which entrances could be used.
As face-masked LHHS students weaved their way to their last classes of the day on Monday, the campus was alive again.
By mid-Monday morning, Becker said it was “so far so good.” While there may be some kinks in the system that they find later, they’ll adapt on the fly — just as everyone has since the pandemic hit in March.
Despite the circumstances, he and his staff are excited to have students back on campus.
“We didn’t get into education for the money,” he said. “We’re in education for the kids, so not having them on campus has been tough.”
To see Thunderbolt and LHHS’ hybrid reopening plans, as well as the district’s Roadmap to Reopening, go to HavasuNews.com.
