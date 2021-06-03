During the first couple of years of the Phoenix Suns’ NBA franchise, Lake Havasu City served as the home for their annual preseason training camp in the town’s early days.
Two years after playing their inaugural season in 1968, the Suns spent five consecutive training camps in Havasu from 1970-74. They held practices inside the old Lake Havasu High School gym and used the school’s locker rooms. LHHS officially opened in September 1969 and was in its second year of existence when the Suns used the school’s facilities.
“They did a lot of the same drills that the high school kids did. There wasn’t a lot of difference in that,” said former LHHS baseball and basketball coach Dean Nielson, who was a coach during that time. “They scrimmaged a little bit more, it seemed like.”
Lake Havasu High 1974 grad Mike Krom recalls the Suns’ time in Havasu as “absolutely incredible.”
“I wish my brain had a camera because I’d had it all filmed,” Krom said.
According to News-Herald archives, the Suns hosted an exhibition game at the LHHS gym on Oct. 11, 1971 against the Houston Rockets, who relocated to that city that same year after playing their first four seasons in San Diego.
The 1971-72 Suns team featured Hall of Fame player Connie “The Hawk” Hawkins, 1972 NBA All-Star Paul Silas, and “The Original Sun” Dick Van Arsdale, who was the franchise’s first selection in the 1968 Expansion Draft.
The Rockets team they played was led by Hall of Famer Elvin Hayes and the squad featured five-time NBA All-Star Rudy Romjanovich, who was recently inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a coach in May.
“I’ll never forget the game, sitting at the end of the bench,” Krom said. “I had Phoenix Suns shorts on, a Phoenix Suns t-shirt and did whatever (athletic trainer) Joe (Proski) needed me to do. I’ll get the players towels, get them water, and get them Gatorade.”
Krom, who was a high school sophomore in 1971, doesn’t remember much of what occurred on the floor, as his focus remained on his duties assisting Proski – the Suns’ trainer from 1968 until his retirement in 2000.
Krom doesn’t know the exact number of spectators at that game, but recalls that the LHHS gym was packed. In a town with a population approximately 5,000 – 6,000 people, Krom said about “1/5 of the town” was at the game and added that the town “recognized” how big a deal it was to host a professional sports team in Havasu.
“The place was like a sardine can,” Krom said. “It was absolutely packed to the gills.”
The Suns’ time in Havasu took place during a time the city gained attention with the Outboard Championships and the London Bridge Regatta. The Outboard Championships was considered the premiere boat races in the world and the Regatta was the largest inland sailboat race in the United States.
In the Suns’ five years in Havasu, the team went through three coaches in Cotton Fitzsimmons (1970-72), Butch Van Breda Kloff (1972), and John MacLeoad (1973-1987).
During the Suns’ first two training camps in Havasu, Nielson remembers watching Fitzsimmons conduct practices inside the high school gym.
“He was really a personality,” Nielson said of Fitzsimmons. “He was just fun to watch. He wasn’t a taskmaster by any chance and he pushed the guys pretty hard, but it was just interesting to see how he coached. It was a different style of coaching at that time.”
Fitzsimmons, who died in 2004, was posthumously elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame 2021 Class. The 2021 Class will be enshrined on Sept. 11, 2021.
Nielson added that he didn’t have any interaction with the coaches, as they and the players left the gym as soon as practice was over. Krom said practices were not open to the public, but Lake Havasu High students would go to the gym and watch the Suns’ training session between classes.
The Suns stayed at The Nautical Beachfront Resort during their time in Havasu, according to Krom. His father, Fredrick B. ‘Ted” Krom, was the general manager of The Nautical at the time.
The team was bused to practice from The Nautical, and their transportation and hotel accommodations were provided by the McCulloch Properties, Inc. — owned by Havasu founder Robert P. McCulloch. The Suns were also flown to Havasu by the McCulloch company.
“These guys were great tippers, by the way,” Mike said. “My father loved the entire experience of the Suns staying at the hotel.”
