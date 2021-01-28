The Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo Association will make its return to Lake Havasu City for a two-day event at the Sara Park Rodeo Grounds this weekend.
The rodeo is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and it will feature a full slate of events including bareback riding, bull riding, bronc riding, steer wrestling, saddle bronc calf roping and rodeo queens.
According to Go Lake Havasu, the event is organized by Friends of the Fair, which is a local group that promotes family and equestrian events.
Mark Cowper from Friends of the Fair said the rodeo has about 300 participants, cowboys and cowgirls, signed up to take part in this weekend’s events.
“That’s a great number,” Cowper said. “It’s a full slate for the rodeo.”
Before the rodeo gets underway, the annual Delbert Days will start at 10 a.m. and will run through 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The Delbert Days include various kids activities including mechanical bull riding, pony rides, a petting zoo, a rock climbing wall and bungee jumps.
“We have all the activities for the kids like we always do,” Cowper said.
As soon as the main rodeo concludes, there will be a free concert for attendees with music performed by Whisky River Band. The concert is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cowper said there will be food vendors at the event throughout the weekend.
There will be a pre-rodeo event taking place at the rodeo grounds on Friday with a barrel race. The race is free and open to the public. The barrel race is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
“If anybody wants to come out, we’re going to use our new lights that we put in this summer,” Cowper said. “It will be our first event with our new lights so that’s going to be exciting.”
Tickets for Saturday and Sunday are $15 for adults while admission is free for children 15 and under. The admission includes the rodeo and Delbert Days. Gates open at 9 a.m. on both days.
According to the havasurodeo.com, masks are recommended and there will be covid-19 screenings at the entrance and first aid station on site.
Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo Association & Little Delbert Days
When: Saturday and Sunday. Event open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Rodeo events from 1 to 4 p.m.
Where: SARA Park Rodeo Grounds, 7206 Dub Campbell Parkway
Admission: $15 adults; free for kids under 15.
Info: havasurodeo.com
