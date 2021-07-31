Come Monday morning parents will rejoice, children may drag their feet and school bells ring as the first day of the 2021-22 school year begins at Lake Havasu Unified School District.
After the covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the world of education for the past two years, the Lake Havasu district says it is expecting 5,486 students to be in attendance for the first day of the new school year. That number of expected students is 200 more students than the previous year’s first day count of 5,275 students.
The additional 211 students helps LHUSD nearly recuperate all of the 230 students it lost between the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years.
Distance and hybrid learning was one of the reasons for the drop in enrollment, school officials have said.
Going into this new year LHUSD is looking forward to things getting back to normal, but also to make some changes to improve the District. Among these changes are the addition of a nurse and counselor to all eight of the LHUSD’s schools. Both middle school and high school athletics will have full seasons and extracurricular activities will also return.
One of the biggest new things coming to LHUSD this year will be the implementation of a new standard curriculum at all six elementary schools.
Core Knowledge and Singapore Math were used at Oro Grande Classical Academy and now will help all elementary students build on what they have learned in prior years.
Singapore Math is a math curriculum that has been taught in Singapore since the 1980s and helps students build their mathematical fluency. Core Knowledge is a curriculum where students build on their knowledge of language arts, history and geography, science, literacy, and math.
Along with the updated Elementary curriculum, Spanish will also be offered again at Thunderbolt.
LHUSD and Telesis Preparatory Academy starts its new year on Monday Aug. 2. Havasu Preparatory Academy return to the classroom on Wednesday Aug. 4.
BY THE NUMBERS
New students enrolled for 2021-22 school year: 323
Number of new kindergartners: 337
Seniors at Lake Havasu High School: 438
Teachers employed by Lake Havasu Unified: 273
Number of bus routes: 27 routes
Lunches anticipated to be served on the first day: 2,900
(1) comment
There should be a mask mandate for schools, especially with the COVID numbers Mohave County is putting up.
