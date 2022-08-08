Back to school

Paraprofessional, Heather Engen welcomes a family to the first day of school at Oro Grande Classical Academy.

 Joey Postiglione

After a two month break, school bells are ringing again in Lake Havasu City.

On Monday, 5,514 students were enrolled across all eight schools in the Lake Havasu Unified School district. That number includes 2,679 students attending one of the six elementary schools, 867 students attending Thunderbolt Middle School and 1,968 attending Lake Havasu High School. The total number of enrolled students was down by 70 compared to last year’s enrollment number.

