Back to School Health Fair

As it has done in past years, Republic Services donated two bikes which will be raffled off at the Back to School Health fair.

 Joey Postiglione/Today’s News-Herald

The 15th annual Back to School Health Fair is going to be out of this world.

On Saturday, Aug. 6, the Havasu Community Health Foundation is holding its annual back to school community health fair at the Aquatic Center from 8 a.m. to Noon. According to Joni Spencer, fair coordinator, the theme for this year’s fair is outer space.

