The 15th annual Back to School Health Fair is going to be out of this world.
On Saturday, Aug. 6, the Havasu Community Health Foundation is holding its annual back to school community health fair at the Aquatic Center from 8 a.m. to Noon. According to Joni Spencer, fair coordinator, the theme for this year’s fair is outer space.
The health fair is an opportunity for local families to get their students school-required immunizations such as the MMR, Polio and VAR vaccines and for the first time this year, Spencer says, it will also be an opportunity for adults to receive free immunizations.
According to Spencer, the Regional Center for Border Health offered to provide and administer a limited number of shingles, pneumonia and Tdap vaccines for adults along with the student vaccines.
“They are a wonderful organization,” Spencer said about Border Health, which has been working with the Foundation for the best couple years.
Another new offering in this year’s health fair is the ability to register for appointments before the event. The new system is an effort to keep the line for immunizations short and to avoid it spilling outside in the “August heat,” Spencer says.
According to Spencer, last year’s health fair was packed with students who were behind on vaccines due to the chaos created by the 2020 covid-19 pandemic. This year, Spencer hopes it will be different.
“I’m hoping that (the students) are caught up and will be more manageable this year,” Spencer said.
Along with the school-required vaccines, covid immunizations and boosters are also available at the health fair. According to the Centers for Disease Control’s website, the CDC recommends covid vaccines for those who are 6 months old and older and covid boosters for those who are 5 years old and older.
While there are no mandates in place right now, Spencer says the Foundation is worried about the rising number of covid cases in Mohave County and to help mitigate risk at the event, the organization will have face masks and hand sanitizer available.
The fair will also include some non-medical related fun for the children, Spencer says, including a performance from Lake Havasu Ballet, an extraterrestrial themed photo booth and face painting.
