After having to cancel it last year, the Havasu Community Health Foundation is bringing back the Back to School Health Fair on July 31.
The health fair is an annual event that gives parents a chance to get their kids, ages zero to 18, vaccinated free of charge while the kids enjoy the sights and sounds of a fair, albeit a health centric one.
Before the annual event was a fair, it was an immunization event known as Stickem that only provided children with their vaccines. When the Health Foundation took over running the event a few years back they decided to turn it into something that didn’t just make children cry.
“Several of us got together, we included some of the schools and we said we can’t do this,” Health Foundation Executive Director Linda Seaver said. “So then we came up with creating a fair atmosphere with a midway in the middle. We want it to be an event that kids look forward to.”
Since they made the change, Seaver says that they have lines of excited kids waiting to get in.
At this year’s fair, which will have a dinosaurs and cavemen theme, kids can expect to participate in activities such as ring tosses, putting, yoga and mixed martial arts. River Medical will also be onsite teaching kids CPR.
“All the vendors that come have to be child focused and they have to do a fun activity or giveaway,” Health Foundation volunteer Joni Spencer said.
The Health Foundation also has added some other helpful medical examinations that parents can take advantage of like sports physicals, dental information and hearing and vision checks.
The fair has always been an important event but with the covid-19 pandemic causing many young ones to fall behind on their vaccination schedule the fair is more important than ever this year.
According to Mohave County Assistant Health Director Melissa Palmer, many of the Mohave County health care providers were unable to provide preventative services, including vaccinations, during the covid pandemic.
Spencer says that she has talked with county nurses who told her there may be as many as 300 children in Mohave County who are behind on their vaccinations.
The Back to School Health Fair will be on July 31 and run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those wishing to get their vaccines must check in by 11:30 a.m. and bring their shot records.
