Hundreds of elementary school students returned to classrooms across Lake Havasu City on Tuesday for in-person instruction in a hybrid format.
While Mohave County still doesn’t meet the state’s benchmarks for the safe reopening of schools, the district “is going to proceed with a slow-and-steady approach to welcoming its students back to class,” school board President Lisa Roman said.
The benchmarks, set by the Arizona Department of Health Services, are not something schools are required to meet before reopening, but they were presented as guidance to help schools decide when the best time to do so would be.
According to ADHS, schools are considered to be all clear for reopening if the county has shown a decline in new cases for two weeks, less than 10 percent of hospital visits in the region are for “covid-like” illnesses for two weeks, and the PCR test positivity rate is lower than 7 percent for two weeks. Mohave County falls short on the PCR positivity rate and sits at 10.1 percent as of Tuesday afternoon.
“This is such an exciting time for our students and staff, as we have all been waiting since March to be back together in our schools,” LHUSD Superintendent Rebecca Stone. “We are very proud of the work our teachers have done to prepare to meet the needs of all of our students during this hybrid model.”
Unexpectedly, students didn’t return to campuses after spring break last school year, as the coronavirus pandemic began hitting closer to home. The Lake Havasu Unified School District board voted in August for a hybrid reopening of elementary schools on Sept. 8, with a full reopening after fall break on Oct. 12. Thunderbolt Middle School and Lake Havasu High School students are slated to begin their hybrid return on Oct. 12, with a full return to campus after winter break in January.
For elementary schools, the hybrid model involves four out of five days on campus, with no classes on Wednesdays. On-site support will still be available on Wednesdays, however.
Each day is also split into a morning and afternoon session of classes, each about two and a half hours long. This allows for some flexibility in scheduling for families and limiting the campus to a smaller number of students at a time. Students also have an opportunity for lunch in both sessions.
“We will need parents’ support to conduct daily health screenings and keep their child home if they are sick,” Stone said. “Working together, we can support a healthy learning environment for staff and students.”
Roman is “cautiously optimistic” about the hybrid reopening.
“To prevent community spread, we will be relying on mask-wearing compliance and a better ability to maintain physical distance with reduced numbers of students on campus,” Roman said. “As we resume in-person learning, the goal is to safely open and stay open.”
Distance learning will continue to be an option throughout the school year for those who aren’t quite ready to send their students back. According to Stone, about 400 students across the district’s six elementary schools are opting to stick with distance learning, “with many families choosing this for continuity until we fully open on Oct. 12.”
According to LHUSD’s latest enrollment report, there are 2,555 elementary students in the district. This means about 15.6 percent of elementary students across the district are staying online for now.
At Havasupai Elementary School, 81.1 percent of their 347 students are signed up for the hybrid model. According to Principal Tamara Yates, 152 students were expected for the morning session, and 129 are signed up for the afternoon.
Most of the expected students showed up on the first day, she said, and the school plans on following up with each absent student’s family to see if they had any questions or concerns.
Havasupai’s first day back went really well, Yates said, and the staff is excited to see students on campus again.
“I’ve seen our teachers’ faces just lighting up today,” Yates said, adding that while they did a great job with distance learning, having their kids with them in the classroom makes a huge difference.
Students were reportedly energized as well. The morning drop-off process went much smoother than expected, she said, and students did a “wonderful job” at following all of the school’s new procedures and rules.
A benefit to split learning schedules is smaller class sizes, Yates added, allowing Havasupai’s teachers to have more one-on-one interactions with students.
On the first day, teachers at Jamaica Elementary School spent some time going over the new rules and precautions that students need to be aware of during hybrid learning, such as social distancing, mask wearing and encouraging students to bring their own water bottles to use at the school’s new water bottle fill stations.
