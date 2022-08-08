Back to school

Republican primary voters in Kansas have chosen the incumbent secretary of state over a challenger who peddled election conspiracies in one of several primary races for a state's top state election official. In Arizona, voters were deciding whether to elevate loyalists to former President Donald Trump who support his false claims that he won the 2020 election and send them to the general election. The GOP primary elections for secretary of state on Tuesday were the latest this year to feature candidates who doubt the security of their states' elections despite the lack of evidence of any problems widespread enough to change the results.