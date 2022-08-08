Back to school

After a two month break, school bells are ringing again in Lake Havasu City.
On Monday, 5,514 students were enrolled across all eight schools in the Lake Havasu Unified School district. With 2,679 students attending one of the six elementary schools, 867 students attending Thunderbolt Middle School and 1,968 attending Lake Havasu High School, the total number of enrolled students was down by 70 compared to last year’s enrollment number.
According to past reporting, LHUSD on the first day of school in 2021 1,933 students attended Lake Havasu High School, 902 students attended Thunderbolt and 2,749 students attended Nautilus, Smoketree, Starline, Oro Grande, Jamaica and Havasupai.
Despite the enrollment number being lower, things were still plenty busy across the district on Monday.
According to Oro Grande Classical Academy principal Brett Bitterman, it was all smiles from everyone on the first day of school at the home of the Eagles.
“What an amazing first day back at Oro Grande,” Bitterman said. “It was such a welcome sight to see families and students back on campus for the school year’s first day…The real joy is in seeing the smiles of the students as they come back to campus. A day filled with building the foundations of routines and procedures, as well as setting the expectations of day to day habits of respect!”
Over at Lake Havasu High School principal Scott Becker, says the students’ presence on campus reminds faculty what they have been missing all summer.
“The beginning of the year brings excitement and energy to campus that we have been missing all summer,” Scott Becker said. “We were excited to see all the smiling faces on campus as they reunited with friends and headed off to their classes for the day. I look forward to these students’ accomplishments throughout the year!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.