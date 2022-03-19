“How you doing, old girl?” Todd Miller thought to himself with a smile as he stepped aboard the Dixie Belle.
He slowly ran his hands down the golden wood along the bartop, marveling at how human touch has smoothed the planks, adding to the beauty and history of the Belle in its own way. His feet made their way across the familiar floor, a deck that he laid himself that has now been underfoot thousands of passengers over the decades.
As he meanders through, sunset cruise passengers slowly make their way off the boat, lingering a moment longer to take it all in – just as passengers did in the Belle’s earliest days when Miller first launched it into Lake Havasu.
The Dixie Belle was built by Miller in 1983 from the hull up. The hull itself was shipped from San Pedro, California, in two halves, and they were welded together in Lake Havasu City.
The boat’s original purpose was to be a two-story water taxi to Havasu Landing. But when the agreement with the Chemehuevi Tribe fell through and the tribe backed out, Miller lost the boat to the bank. But after buying it back at the auction, he was ready to make it his own. He knew the vessel was never meant to be a simple taxi — she would become a riverboat.
Riverboats run in Miller’s veins. His grandfather and a handful of greats captained riverboats on the Mississippi, so his history has always been on Miller’s mind. When the opportunity of the Dixie Belle arose, Miller was running tour boats in Bridgewater Channel and taking people across to the California side.
It took Miller a few years to bring the Belle to life, but finally, she was ready. Three days before her maiden voyage, a 27-year-old Miller laid in bed, wide awake at 3 a.m. wondering what could possibly go wrong.
Then the thought occurred to him — he didn’t know if the Belle would clear the London Bridge’s arches.
The Coast Guard-approved plans were for the original two-story water taxi design. Without any approval, Miller added a wheelhouse, smokestacks, a gangplank, and a paddlewheel — turning the would-be taxi into a three-story thing of unauthorized beauty.
So, in the middle of the night, Miller grabbed his fishing pole and headed to the bridge. Knowing that the distance from the sidewalk to the top of the arches was about six feet, he dropped a line into the water with a weight at the end, let it barely touch the water, and then pulled it back up. He paced out the cast fishing line, deducted the six feet, and learned the Belle was in the clear.
Miller is 67 years old now and returned to Havasu earlier this month to attend the Havasu Pioneer Reunion luncheon at the London Bridge Resort Convention Center, where he reconnected with many old friends from his days in Havasu. He now lives in Brookings, Oregon.
He grew up in Southern California and spent many weekends in Havasu with his family. After high school, Miller moved to the young town and got his first job at Nordic Boats building ski boats and mini cruisers in the late 1970s.
Today, the Dixie Belle is owned by Keith Fernung, who actually swept seats on the boat when he was 11 years old. The boat is captained by Jet Ski champion Tera Laho and one of the Belle’s original captains, Wally Lowe. Keith’s wife, Gina, is a bartender on the Belle and Raymond Smith is a deckhand.
Fernung has returned the boat to its original purpose — showcasing the London Bridge and Lake Havasu. They offer sunset cruises, private charters and more. The Belle holds up to 131 passengers, not including crew, and measures 60 feet long and 20-feet wide. Fernung and his team spent several years working to return the Belle to the water looking her best, down to the tiniest of details. The boat is docked at the London Bridge Resort docks in the Bridgewater Channel.
“There’s the London Bridge and there’s the Dixie Belle,” Havasu pioneer and Dixie Belle restoration volunteer Dan Delasantos said. “It’s the iconic token vessel to the bridge. The boat compliments everything around it. Once it got put back in, all the people that had been on it previously wanted to come back out. They were just lining up. People are bringing their kids out on the boat, so it’s really turned into an iconic thing for the community, not just a tourist destination.”
