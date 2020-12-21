The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss a measure in protest of state restrictions on businesses throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
The board will vote on a resolution later this month, naming Mohave County as a “constitutional sanctuary county.” The measure will assert the county’s support of Arizonans’ constitutional rights, in protest of sweeping restrictions applied by the Arizona Governor’s Office in its attempts to mitigate the crisis.
The resolution was proposed by Board of Supervisors Chairman Buster Johnson last week.
“State and federal government officials, in their well-meaning response to the coronavirus outbreak, have disregarded the constitution and rule of law, undermining We the People’s confidence in these officials,” the resolution said.
The proposal says that to restore that confidence, the county will honor Article 6, Paragraph 2 of the United States Constitution, which establishes the Constitution itself as the supreme law of the land, superceding any state governor’s executive order.
“In light of the recent city, county, state and federal violations of the First and Fourteenth Amendments to our constitution during the coronavirus outbreak, We the People are compelled to reaffirm our right to self-determination and to be free from governmental intrusion or tyranny.”
The resolution would make Mohave County an example to other local governments, and prohibit law enforcement or regulatory agencies from using resources for the purpose of enforcing any executive order, emergency proclamation, law or other legislation deemed “contrary” to the Constitution.
According to Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould, the resolution is an answer to executive mandates issued by the Arizona Governor’s Office this year. And as a former state legislator, Gould believes Gov. Ducey has overstepped his emergency authority.
“(Ducey) refuses to call the Legislature into special session,” Gould said. “I know the Legislature is opposed to his emergency orders, but they can’t do anything without a two-thirds petition to go into legislative session, and they don’t have that.”
According to Gould, the Arizona Legislature will return to session during the second week of January, and there is already a resolution proposed that would bring an end to Arizona’s ongoing state of emergency. The resolution, which is not subject to gubernatorial veto, would go before voters next year.
The resolution echoes a similar movement in Lake Havasu City, where local organization “Havasu Patriots” has urged city councilmembers in recent months to adopt a stance against what they believe to have been government overregulation in controlling the coronavirus pandemic.
According to statements by Mayor Cal Sheehy earlier this month, however, health best practices would remain an answer in the near future to coronavirus fears and the danger of inaccurate information.
A telephone message for Johnson in reference to this story was not returned as of Friday evening.
