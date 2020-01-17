It’s never been easier to explore our own backyard – whether it’s from above, among the hills, or across the waves.
Almost 20 different tour companies offer explorations of Lake Havasu and its surrounding wilderness, with Red Star Adventure Tours joining the ranks among the newest.
For those visiting our city, tour companies are a great opportunity to add more money into the local economy and show off what Havasu has to offer.
“All these tours – 4WD, boat, helicopter, brewery tours – help showcase all the diverse experiences Lake Havasu has to offer, GoLakeHavasu President Terence Concannon said. “It’s all part of Play Like You Mean It!”
While Havasu has hosted a wide range of tours over the years, “adventure and experiential tours are trending strong right now among younger travelers,” GoLakeHavasu President Terence Concannon said.
Helicopter tours are one of the more recent additions to the tour scene as well, with Havasu Helicopters offering an aerial look at our city and beyond.
“The lake will always be our strongest draw for adventure and relaxation, but we’re seeing more interest in exploring the areas in and around Havasu, exploring the trails, the rock formations, the natural history of our region,” he said.
Red Star Adventure Tours is the first in Havasu to offer Jeep tours, a popular type of tour that’s gained popularity in other scenic parts of the state, like Sedona and the Grand Canyon.
Geoff Arnold started the company about a year ago with the goal of providing a “safe and friendly” look at the Lake Havasu area.
“This includes off-road scenic tours visiting abandoned mines, unique desert bars, and minor rock crawling, along with local town and beach tours as well as brewery tours,” Arnold said. “We also have the ability of custom tours if the customer so desires.”
They’ve also explored the possibility of taking guests out to The Bunker Bar, which he believes “has the potential to be extremely popular.”
