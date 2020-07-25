Hot air balloons won’t be filling Lake Havasu City’s skies this January after one of the biggest events of the year has been officially cancelled for 2021.
Organizers announced the cancellation of the 2021 Havasu Balloon Festival and Fair on Friday with letters sent to event supporters and sponsors.
The event earns money for local charitable organizations and brings hundreds of visitors to the city for the weekend of hot air balloons, live music, vendors, and other live events. Last year alone, $130,000 was distributed to local non-profit organizations. Over the event’s 10-year history, organizers say more than $1 million has gone to more than 75 local groups.
“The covid-19 situation has hurt many of our sponsors, represents a potential threat to our numerous and mostly elderly volunteers, and, unless there is a dramatic change, could result in significantly diminished attendance,” the letter read. “All of these concerns put together make a successful event just too unlikely.”
Jim Day, board president, said the organizers had a meeting Monday night and made the decision then. The letter added that the decision was not made lightly, especially considering the thousands of dollars earned at the event that get distributed to local non-profit groups each year.
“The really hard thing is the trickle down effect that this will have on the other non-profits in our community, because if we’re not out raising $150-200,000, that’s all money that our community is not going to receive through the Lions and Rotary Club,” Day said. “That’s a hard thing, so I think… if other people are in a position to make donations to some of these agencies, we encourage them to do that.”
Local coronavirus numbers have surged in recent weeks, and it would take a miracle for the event to be able to be held safely, Day said, adding that “miracles do happen, but I’m not very optimistic at this point.”
After the announcement was made on social media, some asked why the decision to cancel was made six months in advance. But as many countered, one of Havasu’s largest events of the year is no small feat to plan. The balloon festival uses about 2,000 volunteers to help ensure everything runs smoothly, and there are hundreds of vendors, live events and hot air balloon flights that need attending to – not to mention on-the-ground basics like bathrooms and tent rentals.
Balloon pilot Gary Moore helps organize the event and has served as the festival’s Balloon Meister several times. He added in a Facebook comment that sponsorships have to be sold as well, and “many businesses don’t have the expendable income they did have” before the pandemic hit.
“This is a top drawer event involving many puzzle pieces put in place by many people,” Moore wrote. “We love this event and what it brings to this community.”
The organizer’s letter continues, “We hope you understand our position and we will be back in 2022. We hope we can count on your continued support of our event that showcases the natural beauty of our community, brings thousands of visitors, boosts the local economy and supports many local charitable and civic needs.”
