Hot air balloons won’t be filling Lake Havasu City’s skies this January after one of the biggest events of the year has been officially canceled for 2021.
Organizers announced the cancellation of the 2021 Havasu Balloon Festival and Fair on Friday with letters sent to event supporters and sponsors. The event earns money for local charitable organizations and brings hundreds of visitors to the city for the weekend of hot air balloons, live music, vendors, and other live events.
“The covid-19 situation has hurt many of our sponsors, represents a potential threat to our numerous and mostly elderly volunteers, and, unless there is a dramatic change, could result in significantly diminished attendance,” the letter read. “All of these concerns put together make a successful event just too unlikely.”
Jim Day, board president, said the organizers had a meeting Monday night and made the decision then. The letter added that the decision was not made lightly, especially considering the thousands of dollars earned at the event that get distributed to local non-profit groups each year.
“The really hard thing is the trickle down effect that this will have on the other non-profits in our community, because if we’re not out raising $150-200,000, that’s all money that our community is not going to receive through the Lions and Rotary Club,” Day said. “That’s a hard thing, so I think… if other people are in a position to make donations to some of these agencies, we encourage them to do that.”
Local coronavirus numbers have surged in recent weeks, and it would take a miracle for the event to be able to be held safely, Day said, adding that “miracles do happen, but I’m not very optimistic at this point.”
The letter continues, “We hope you understand our position and we will be back in 2022. We hope we can count on your continued support of our event that showcases the natural beauty of our community, brings thousands of visitors, boosts the local economy and supports many local charitable and civic needs.”
