Despite rough winds early this year, the Havasu Balloon Festival rose to expectations for organizers as well as eventgoers. Now, $130,000 in proceeds from the event will go toward local nonprofits.
According to Jim Day, who serves as president of the Balloon Festival’s board of directors, earnings from the balloon festival have been consistent for the last three or four years, despite occasions when balloons have been unable to fly at all due to inclement weather.
“Even if the balloons don’t fly, we have live bands and entertainment,” Day said. “There are events on the stage and on the grass … the weather didn’t affect attendance at all. But it’s definitely disappointing to people when the balloons don’t fly.”
Balloons remained on the ground for two afternoons during the four-day event this year. While earnings from the balloon festival often fluctuate with the success of its pilots, Day says there is rarely such thing as a “perfect” outing.
“The more balloons fly, the more money the event makes,” Day said. “People stay later in the day when the weather is good. We hope an absolute blowout will never happen, but only once in the past 10 years have we had a perfect weekend.”
Earnings from the event are traditionally divided between the event’s five sponsoring organizations, including the London Bridge Lions and Daybreakers Lions Clubs, the London Bridge Rotary, Lake Havasu City Rotary and Sunrise Rotary Clubs.
On Tuesday, Day declined to say whether proceeds would be distributed equally this year.
According to Day, each club will donate its portion of the event’s proceeds to dozens of nonprofit organizations throughout Havasu. That money will be distributed by Balloon Festival organizers in a special event at 9 a.m. April 9, at Pima Wash in downtown Havasu.
