San Bernardino County investigators arrested a man accused of distributing child pornography this week.
According to the report, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office learned that child pornography may have been downloaded and distributed online from a home in Barstow, California. Investigators allegedly tracked the distribution of images to a specific Barstow address on Thursday, and arrested 33-year-old Garcia Delatorre at the scene.
Delatorre was transported to a San Bernardino County detention facility on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography. His bail was set at $25,000.
Investigation into Delatorre’s alleged distribution of child pornography remains ongoing. Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact San Bernardino County Det. Brian Arias at 909-387-3615. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can do so by calling 1-800-782-7463, or leave information at www.wetip.com.
