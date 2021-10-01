The Arizona-based grocery chain Bashas’ is being acquired by Raley’s, an independent grocer based in California.
Bashas’ has a store in Lake Havasu City and owns Food City stores in Havasu and Parker.
The sale was announced Friday in a joint video presentation by the companies. According to the companies, customers and employees of the Bashas’ stores should expect no changes.
Bashas’ will continue under its current brands as a fully formed operating company within the Raley’s enterprise and will maintain its corporate headquarters, stores and distribution center in Arizona, the release said.
There are no planned changes to employee roles, compensation or benefits as a result of the sale, according to a press release.
The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2021.
Bashas’ Family of Stores operates more than 100 stores under the Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store and Bashas’ brands. The company was founded in 1932 by brothers Ike and Eddie Bashas.
Raley’s Holding Company is a private grocery company founded in 1935 and headquartered in West Sacramento. Raley’s operates 124 stores in northern California and Nevada across four banners: Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill Foods, and Raley’s O-N-E Market.
The company employs approximately 13,000 people.
