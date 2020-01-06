The Bureau of Land Management’s Lake Havasu Field Office has completed a two-month improvement project at Bass Point Day Use Area to remodel an informational kiosk, repair fence posts and cable, paint and repair the vault toilet, remove overgrown vegetation, and lay gravel in the parking area. The maintenance staff also posted new educational signage to improve the visitor’s experience. The recreation area will be available for public use starting Wednesday.
This improvement project will allow enhanced recreational opportunities as well as provide fishing access to the Colorado River along the newly constructed hiking trail.
Bay Point Day Use Area is situated along the California side of the lower Colorado River within the Parker Strip Recreation Area. The site provides river access for fishing and swimming, picnic areas and restroom facilities.
