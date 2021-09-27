A national amateur bass-fishing tournament is coming to Havasu this weekend, and it’s expected to be a big one.
The Bass Pro Shops U.S. Open National Bass Fishing Amateur Team Championships will begin Saturday in Lake Havasu City. The event will feature competitors ranging from ages 8 to 86 years old, and will feature the largest payout in freshwater fishing history, with a guaranteed purse value of $4.3 million.
The top 40 anglers in the Lake Havasu event will advance to the tourney’s national championship at Missouri’s Table Rock Lake.
Spectators and the general public can participate in the event at Lake Havasu State Park, starting at 11 a.m. The event is expected to include interactive games, inflatable slides and entertainment for children, as well as live music and boating displays.
The event’s weigh-in for amateur competitors will begin at 2 p.m., before a final award ceremony at 4 p.m.
Proceeds from the event will go toward fisheries conservation, according to a news release by the organization this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.