Bassmaster is coming back to town in a couple weeks with plans to kick off its 2021 fishing tournament schedule with the B.A.S.S. Nation Series West Regional tournament Feb. 3-5 at Lake Havasu State Park.
Bassmaster’s last fishing tournament in Havasu was in 2015 when the lake hosted the national Bassmaster Elite tournament. B.A.S.S. Nation Director Jon Stewart said the Elite Series is made up of Bassmaster’s top pros who compete for a living. Meanwhile the B.A.S.S. Nation series is “grass roots anglers,” most of whom have a day job.
“The B.A.S.S. Nation anglers are striving to become professional and make it to the Bassmaster Classic,” Stewart said. “And this is one avenue to accomplish both.”
The Western Regional on Lake Havasu will be one of five regional tournaments throughout the year. Stewart said competitors prequalified for the event at their respective state qualifiers in 2020. There are a total of 180 anglers expected to compete in Havasu including 10 boaters and 10 co-anglers from all nine states in the west region.
The top boater and top co-angler from each state will advance to the national championship. The top three finishers in the B.A.S.S. Nation championship earn a spot in Bassmaster’s premier tournament – the Bassmaster Classic – where they will compete against the top pros in the series.
Stewart said the regional competition moves every year and Lake Havasu follows Lake Meade last year and Lake Shasta in California in 2019. Stewart credited Go Lake Havasu and Travel-Trade Marketing Director Jackie Leatherman with bringing the event to Lake Havasu this year.
“It’s a beautiful place, the facilities are great and the fishing is great too,” Stewart said.
Leatherman said Bassmaster’s tournament will be one of the largest tournaments in Havasu this year – putting it on par with other prominent series that host tournaments in Havasu like the Wild West Bass Trail and Fishing League Worldwide.
“What does make the tournament unique is the B.A.S.S. Nation name and its affiliation with Bassmaster,” Leatherman said. “Of course, that is a highly recognized name in the fishing world, so to have them back for this regional qualifier helps to further solidify Lake Havasu as one of the top bass fishing lakes – definitely in the Western U.S., and in the entire U.S.”
Lake Havasu is already a well-regarded fishing lake. Bassmaster Magazine recently ranked it No. 17 on its list of best lakes of the decade while touting its “crystal-clear waters and stark desert beauty.”
Park Manager Dan Roddy said Lake Havasu State Park alone works with organizers for between 30-40 fishing tournaments every year. Several other tournaments are based out of Lake Havasu Marina each year. Roddy said many of the official tournaments hosted at the state park are smaller regional tournaments, but the park also hosts between one and five larger tournaments every year like the B.A.S.S. Nation regional.
“Our fishing tournaments have always been huge economic drivers for Lake Havasu City,” Leatherman said. “These anglers typically come into town and pre-fish for anywhere from a week up to two weeks prior to the tournament. Those are anglers that are purchasing hotel rooms, they are purchasing fuel, they are eating at restaurants and bars, for much longer than the actual tournament dates.”
Leatherman said prominent fishing series like B.A.S.S. Nation also help to increase Lake Havasu’s exposure amongst fishing enthusiasts.
“A lot of anglers in that sport go to where the pros go,” she said. “So when we are constantly hosting these higher-end and more recognized tournaments that also puts us on the radar for individual anglers to come and fish here on their own.”
Roddy noted that the B.A.S.S. Nation tournament has made some adjustments in light of the pandemic, and have a few additional safety requirements in place.
“They are going out in flights, they are maintaining the social distancing, and there won’t be a big ceremony for weigh-ins or an award ceremony,” he said.
Stewart said the tournament will be based in the Point Beach area of the state park with anglers scheduled to hit the water at 7:30 a.m. and weigh in their fish at 3:30 p.m. each day.
