No one enjoys being the next person to walk in after someone else destroys a public restroom. But that won’t be an issue for county parks officials at Davis Camp, who hope to begin installing new restroom facilities at the location this year.

Last January, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved the use of almost $1 million in federal coronavirus relief funding to replace existing restroom facilities at Davis Camp Park, in Bullhead City. Four new prefabricated concrete shower and restroom buildings were provided under a $941,094 contract with Washington-based CXT Incorporated, which were delivered in December.

