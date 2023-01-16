No one enjoys being the next person to walk in after someone else destroys a public restroom. But that won’t be an issue for county parks officials at Davis Camp, who hope to begin installing new restroom facilities at the location this year.
Last January, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved the use of almost $1 million in federal coronavirus relief funding to replace existing restroom facilities at Davis Camp Park, in Bullhead City. Four new prefabricated concrete shower and restroom buildings were provided under a $941,094 contract with Washington-based CXT Incorporated, which were delivered in December.
When the buildings arrived, however, construction was delayed due to ongoing demolition of the existing restrooms at Davis Camp. Now the county will require an additional $51,428 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to provide mobilization, staff and equipment to finish the new restrooms’ installation.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on whether to approve the new purchase price of $992,522 for new restrooms at the facility at the board’s next meeting Tuesday in Kingman.
Funding for the project will be sourced entirely from a $8.1 million share of funding through the American Rescue Plan Act, which was allotted to Mohave County’s Second supervisory district in 2021.
Construction of the new restrooms at Davis Camp is one of two projects previously proposed by District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius that will see an unexpected increase in cost this week.
The other, which initially allocated $650,000 toward the construction of a new stage and pavilion at Bullhead City’s Gary Keith Memorial Park, could see a $550,000 cost increase due to inflation. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is also expected to vote on whether to approve that additional funding this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.