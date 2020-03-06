Representatives from New Hope Calvary Church began setting up their annual treat for Lake Havasu City’s spring breakers this week.
For the past 12 years, New Hope Calvary Church has been serving free pancakes and bottled water to spring break students. It’s a tradition that continues as volunteers set up tents and equipment to serve students, visitors and locals throughout the month of March.
“We’ve had people coming through all week, from all over,” said New Hope volunteer Dennis Palmer. “We’ll be ministering to spring breakers this month … this is an opportunity to feed them physically, and to feed their souls.”
The church’s annual “pancake village” began in 2007, when New Hope pastor Chris Blythe saw spring breakers admitted to Havasu Regional Medical Center each year for dehydration and alcohol poisoning. The “pancake village” was started as an effort to keep those students well fed, hydrated and safe throughout their stays in Havasu.
Absent this year, however, will be the church’s traditional “pancake taxi,” which once ferried pancakes and bottled water to students along the Bridgewater Channel.
The church’s “Pancake Village” can be found on London Bridge Beach, with free pancakes offered starting at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.