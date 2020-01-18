Russ Mascari needs a few good navigators.
More specifically, the corps of resource navigators he hopes to build in Lake Havasu City assist service members, veterans and their families.
The work springs from the Be Connected program, an Arizona initiative that finds valuable contacts and links in the military/veteran community to address a wide range of issues and needs. Mascari said navigators locate resources for assistance with mental health issues, food, clothing, transportation, housing, utility bills, counseling services, legal-aid, education, employment/training and other needs.
“My ideal candidates have good communication skills who want to help local service members,” Mascari said. “They would need computer skills to find resources.”
Navigator training is a must. From there, the work can be done from one’s home. It involves being on the phone and tracking down available resources on the Internet to meet service members’ needs.
To learn more, attend an information and training session Jan. 23, 9 a.m.-noon, at ASU Havasu, 100 University Way, in Santiago 109.
Training is free; navigators are unpaid volunteers. To attend the Jan. 23 event, register in advance at www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-militaryveteran-resource-navigator-training-tickets-84648621305.
Mascari said Havasu’s Marine Corps League is taking the lead on the local Be Connected project.
Operated by the Arizona Coalition for Military Families, Be Connected is a public-private partnership between Gov. Doug Ducey’s office, the Arizona Department of Veteran Services and other public and private sector organizations. It was launched in 2017 and has been recognized as a national model for supporting service members, veterans and their families.
Arizona’s Be Connected program is praised for its success in reducing veteran suicide, Mascari said.
Until Havasu navigators are in place, get help at 866-4AZ-VETS.
For further details about the navigation program, call Mascari at 928-733-8957 or email him at russmascari@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.