Kingman’s Beale Street Theater will hold murder mystery dinners at restaurants around Kingman in May. Shows include performances on May 14 and 15 at Black Bridge Brewery, May 21 and 22 at Dambar Steakhouse and May 28 and 29 at Hualapai Mountain Lodge Event Center. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids. Dinner addons start at $10. For information, visit bealestreettheater.com.

