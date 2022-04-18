Arizona Game and Fish officials received reports last week of a black bear in the area of Echo Cove, north of Cattail Cove State Park.
Although images of the bear circulated on social media throughout the weekend, Game and Fish representatives were unable to confirm the sightings. According to Game and Fish Wildlife Manager Supervisor Deanna Pfleger, department officials worked on Lake Havasu throughout the weekend.
Although bear-sightings are rare in the Arizona desert, the predators may sometimes enter the Havasu region, Pfleger said. Another such bear sighting was reported last summer in the Bill Williams River area, and a previous bear was sighted in the region in October of 2010.
“This is likely a younger bear who is exploring and looking for resources,” Pfleger said. “Wildlife will move to new areas looking for food, water or shelter, especially when they are young or otherwise displaced by more dominant animals; or by drought conditions like we are experiencing now.”
Bears are more common at high elevations where food is more abundant. But bears may wander far from their habitat if resources are scarce, or if faced with competition from other bears. According to Pfleger, visitors and residents should not approach such an animal. Campers are advised to keep their campsites clean and tidy to prevent attracting wildlife. If visitors should see a bear, Pfleger says they should remain calm, make loud noises and give the animal a chance to leave their area.
If the bear doesn’t leave, visitors are advised to exit the area slowly, and contact the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
According to Pfleger, black bears will generally try to avoid humans.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department’s website says black bears should always be considered to be unpredictable and potentially dangerous. Bears who have become accustomed to humans, or have developed a taste for human food, may be less likely to avoid people – and may become aggressive.
According to the Game and Fish Department, bear attacks are rare. But if residents or visitors find themselves attacked by such an animal, they are advised to fight back by any means necessary – with fists, sticks, rocks or bear spray, if available.
Arizona Game and Fish Department personnel will be tasked with removing bears that present an imminent threat to human safely, or when they are in a situation that they cannot safely escape on their own.
The Game and Fish Department recommends calling 911, any local Arizona Game and Fish office, or the Arizona Game and Fish Department radio dispatch at 623-236-7201, if such a threat occurs.
