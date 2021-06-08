This contest might come down to a close shave.
The Havasu Freedom Foundation has announced it will hold a beard and mustache competition as part of Lake Havasu City’s 50th anniversary celebration of the London Bridge.
The Foundation says contestants will compete in up to 16 categories, including partial beard, full beard, and foot-long beard.
It’s a throwback to the beard and mustache contest held as part of London Bridge Days in the early 1970s. Awards will be available for first and second place winners.
The contest is Saturday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with judging beginning at 3:30. Contestants may register online beginning this Friday.
For information, go to havasumemorialwalkway.org or call 928-706-4469, or email dandelasantos@comcast.net.
