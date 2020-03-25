We are asking Lake Havasu City residents what questions they have related to the coronavirus. For each question, we’ll track down answers and update this Q & A column regularly. If you have a question you’d like to ask, please email Daisy Nelson at dnelson@havasunews.com.
Q: What happens if bars and restaurants choose not to shut down?
A: Nothing. The city has urged local food establishments to close on-site dining and transition to take-out or delivery options to help slow the spread of the virus and assist with social distancing efforts — but no official mandate has been ordered to shut down eateries.
“The City is urging bars, restaurants, movie theaters, gyms, fitness clubs and similar facilities to restrict access to the public in a manner consistent to Executive Order 2020-09,” City Manager Jess Knudson said.
Executive Order 2020-09, issued by Gov. Doug Ducey, requires the mentioned facilities to close their doors in counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19. As of Tuesday afternoon, Mohave County has yet to confirm any cases.
While there aren’t any fines or other legal consequences for keeping dining rooms open, Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson said, “We believe our residents will do the right thing.”
Q: I thought the Havasu Landing Resort & Casino was closed due to coronavirus concerns. Why is the ferry still in operation?
A: The Havasu Landing Resort & Casino is closed, but bringing customers to and from the casino isn’t the ferry’s sole purpose.
The ferry remains in operation in order to bring Chemehuevi tribe members to and from Lake Havasu City for work or other needs. It provides an essential service to both tribe members and Havasu residents through transportation.
For more information on ferry operations, (800) 307-3610.
Q: What about hot tubs and spas? Can the virus live in that environment?
A: Centers for Disease Control says that with “proper operation, maintenance and disinfection,” like using chlorine and bromine, “pools and hot tubs should remove or inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19.”
There’s no evidence that soaking in a spa after contracting the virus will kill it off, however. There’s also no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread through the use of pools and hot tubs, the CDC says.
