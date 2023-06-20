A Lake Havasu City man’s journey through Mohave County’s justice system could come to an end this July, four months after his conviction on charges of manslaughter.
Carter R. Beckwith, 20, stood trial in March on charges of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 19-year-old Havasu resident Daemon Petetan. That trial ultimately led to conviction on a lesser charge of manslaughter, with a 10.5-year prison sentence. But as of this week, Beckwith remained in custody at Mohave County Jail as he awaits trial on separate additional charges of theft and aggravated assault against a detention officer.
Those additional charges could be resolved at a scheduled July 21 change-of-plea hearing, before Beckwith is ultimately transferred to the custody of an Arizona state prison facility.
The case began July 10, 2021, at a house party on the 2300 block of Alpine Avenue. Beckwith and Petetan allegedly engaged in a confrontation in the home’s backyard, during which Beckwith allegedly produced a handgun and shot the victim. Beckwith then fled the scene of the incident, prior to the arrival of emergency first responders.
Investigators said they believed that Beckwith may have planned to flee to California as police sought him for questioning in Havasu. Beckwith stopped in the town of Parker, however, where Parker Police officers found him sleeping in his vehicle hours after the incident took place.
Beckwith was taken into custody and returned to Lake Havasu City, where he was charged with second-degree murder. According to prosecutors, two weapons were found in Beckwith’s vehicle at the time of his arrest. Those weapons included a handgun with a serial number registered as stolen, and a rifle whose serial number had been removed entirely. According to investigators, both weapons are believed to have been stolen in vehicle burglaries prior to Petetan’s death.
He was additionally charged with theft in reference to the firearms in his possession, as a case separate from the initial charge of second-degree murder. Beckwith has remained in custody at Mohave County Jail since July 10, 2021.
Beckwith was additionally charged with one count of aggravated assault against a detention officer on Oct. 6, 2022.
According to court records, Beckwith is expected to appear July 21 for a restitution and change-of-plea hearing in reference to the counts of theft and assault against a detention officer.
