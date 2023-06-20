Carter Beckwith

Carter Beckwith

A Lake Havasu City man’s journey through Mohave County’s justice system could come to an end this July, four months after his conviction on charges of manslaughter.

Carter R. Beckwith, 20, stood trial in March on charges of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 19-year-old Havasu resident Daemon Petetan. That trial ultimately led to conviction on a lesser charge of manslaughter, with a 10.5-year prison sentence. But as of this week, Beckwith remained in custody at Mohave County Jail as he awaits trial on separate additional charges of theft and aggravated assault against a detention officer.

