Almost 18 months ago, police say a man accused of second-degree murder was found with two allegedly stolen firearms at the time of his arrest. But attorneys say that possession of stolen weapons has little bearing on the crime of which the defendant is now accused.

Carter R. Beckwith, 19, is now awaiting trial in the fatal July 2021 shooting of 19-year-old Daemon Petetan, which occurred at a house party on the 2300 block of Alpine Avenue. According to Kingman attorney Jaimye Ashley, of Ashley & McPhillips Law Office, possessing those weapons may be a crime in itself - but that doesn’t prove Beckwith to be guilty of murder, nor may the possession of those firearms be relevant to a jury of Beckwith’s peers in his pending second-degree murder trial.

