Almost 18 months ago, police say a man accused of second-degree murder was found with two allegedly stolen firearms at the time of his arrest. But attorneys say that possession of stolen weapons has little bearing on the crime of which the defendant is now accused.
Carter R. Beckwith, 19, is now awaiting trial in the fatal July 2021 shooting of 19-year-old Daemon Petetan, which occurred at a house party on the 2300 block of Alpine Avenue. According to Kingman attorney Jaimye Ashley, of Ashley & McPhillips Law Office, possessing those weapons may be a crime in itself - but that doesn’t prove Beckwith to be guilty of murder, nor may the possession of those firearms be relevant to a jury of Beckwith’s peers in his pending second-degree murder trial.
At the time of his arrest, Beckwith was found in possession of a 9 mm handgun, as well as a carbine rifle. Weapon parts and ammunition were also found in Beckwith’s vehicle at that time.
Lake Havasu City Police Detectives identified the pistol as having been previously reported stolen, according to court records. And although the rifle’s serial number was missing, customization to that weapon ultimately led investigators to believe that the rifle was stolen as well.
“The court should preclude any testimony of any weapons, gun parts or ammunition located in the defendant’s vehicle reported to have been stolen,” Ashley said this month. “(Any such testimony) would cause an unfair prejudice to the defendant.”
Ashley argued in a Jan. 12 motion that evidence of one alleged crime could potentially sway a jury against Beckwith in the case of second degree murder, despite both being separate, possibly unrelated offenses.
“The fact that the items were believed to be stolen would confuse the issues, mislead the jury and waste time,” Ashley said.
On Tuesday, Deputy Mohave County Attorney Leroy Albright filed a counter to Ashley’s request that the court suppress that testimony.
“The state believes the evidence of the firearms and ammunition recovered from (Beckwith’s) vehicle to be admissible evidence,” Albright said. “The defendant is claiming self-defense, and the state believes it is relevant that the defendant had firearms and ammunition in his vehicle while fleeing the scene … the ammunition in the defendant’s car could be used in the pistol used to shoot the victim.”
According to Albright, the state does not intend to submit evidence at Beckwith’s murder trial to illustrate the weapons in Beckwith’s possession were believed to be stolen - but the defendant may possibly be questioned about those weapons if Beckwith testifies in his own defense.
The case began in the early morning of July 10, when Beckwith and Petetan encountered each other at a house party. According to statements reportedly given by Beckwith after his arrest, two men at the party including Petetan and 19-year-old acquaintance Andres Aguilar may have planned a confrontation with Beckwith at the location.
That confrontation reportedly took place in the backyard of the location, where Beckwith later said that Aguilar kept potential witnesses from entering the area.
During that confrontation, Beckwith produced a firearm and fatally shot Petetan before fleeing the scene. Beckwith’s attorney argues that Petetan may himself have been armed at the time, with a weapon that may have been hidden by Aguilar after the incident.
As of this week, Aguilar himself was awaiting trial on unrelated weapons charges in reference to a shooting incident last year at London Bridge Beach.
Lake Havasu City investigators believe Beckwith may have planned to flee to California as police sought him for questioning. Beckwith instead stopped in the town of Parker, where he was found sleeping in his vehicle that morning by Parker Police officers. Beckwith was taken into custody without incident.
As of Tuesday, Beckwith remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $1 million bond.
Beckwith’s next court appearance in the case is scheduled to take place at a Jan. 23 status conference in Mohave Superior Court.
