While trimming trees along Swanson Avenue, several men were attacked by bees after accidentally hitting a hive on Wednesday morning.
The Lake Havasu City Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene in the 1900 block of Swanson Ave. The street was initially blocked off, but it was quickly determined to be unnecessary, Sgt. Tom Gray said.
None of the men were transported to the hospital, and very minor injuries were sustained, according to Gray. Residents were advised to stay inside and use caution in the area.
Bee safety is important to keep in mind while outdoors in Arizona throughout the summer. According to the LHCFD, swarming bees are looking for a place to build a new hive. As long as they are avoided, they don’t pose any danger.
When bee hives are discovered, it’s important to stay quiet and calm, as the hive can perceive loud noises or sudden movements as a threat. Calling 9-1-1 is only necessary when bees have started to attack and the individual is unable to escape. Screaming or waving your arms near the person being attacked will only draw the bees to you as well, so it’s best to advise the individual to seek shelter in a building or vehicle and keep others away from the area.
