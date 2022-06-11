Plans to increase the amount of money available for roadwork in Lake Havasu City next year will mean higher expenses, as revenue projections have declined in the proposed tentative budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23.
But even with the changes over the past month, the proposed budget is still a balanced budget.
During the City Council’s regular meeting on Tuesday, councilmembers will vote to adopt a tentative budget for FY22-23 and the Five-Year Capital Improvement Plan. The proposed tentative budget currently includes a total of $225,766,868 in expenses for FY22-23 which is about $29.5 million more than the proposal discussed in May. Meanwhile, expected revenues have been trimmed down by about $13 million to $163,110,386.
Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen said the reduction in projected revenue is the result of the state significantly overestimating the city’s share of Arizona’s Vehicle License Tax. But those estimates have since been corrected as the budget begins to be finalized.
The nearly $30 million increase in expenses included in the budget are due to a variety of factors, but about a third of the difference is due to a proposed $10 million transfer from the general fund to pay for road projects. In May city staff had proposed using $1 million of revenue from the vehicle license tax to pay for additional roadwork around town. Councilmembers have expressed a desire to step up its road maintenance efforts multiple times during the budgeting process this year.
“The Highway User Revenue Fund is not funded at a great level by the state,” Olsen said. “We get our gasoline taxes and it doesn’t really amount to much each year, compared to the amount of street work that we need to do. So we are taking $10 million of the general fund and transferring that to the Highway User Revenue Fund to allow for either one big street project, or perhaps multiple smaller projects.”
Olsen said other factors that have increased expenditures in the FY22-23 budget include an additional $3 million in state shared revenue estimates projected by the Arizona League of Cities and Towns. Olsen said city staff has also identified an additional $1.1 million in “carryforward” expenses since May. Carryforward costs refer to projects or purchases that were included in the current budget but are not expected to be completed until after June 30. Olsen said in such cases the money set aside in the current budget will roll over into the fund balance at the start of the next fiscal year, and that fund balance is generally used to pay for the expenditure that was carried forward into the FY22-23 budget.
Olsen said city staff has also done its best to factor in increased costs due to recent gas prices and inflation, which is driving up expenses in the FY22-23 budget.
“These increased costs have been reflected in our numbers to the best of our ability,” Olsen said. “We don’t know how long the increased costs will be in effect, so we have tried to make sure that we’ve included enough money in there, should we need it. Especially for gasoline and utilities.”
Expenses are about $60 million more than projected revenues in the proposed budget, but Havasu has consistently budgeted more expenses than revenues over the last few years. In the recent past the city has ended up both spending less than it budgets each year, and spending less than the revenue that comes in. In the current FY21-22 budget, for example, the city budgeted $181,244,112 in expenses with about $151 million in projected revenues. As of May, Havasu now expects to spend about $128 million during this fiscal year with about $142 million in revenue.
Olsen said the city purposefully includes higher-than-likely expenditures in the budget because Arizona State Law will not allow the city to spend any more than it budgets – though the city is always free to spend less.
“When we adopt our tentative budget, that sets the maximum expenditure allocation that we are allowed to make during that fiscal year,” Olsen said. “Even if we got additional grant money, if it isn’t budgeted for… then we wouldn’t be allowed to spend that money until the following fiscal year when we could allocate it. So we tend to over-estimate in a lot of those areas – especially in the area of grants.”
Capital Improvement Plan
A few adjustments to the proposed Capital Improvement Plan have also increased the total amount set aside for those projects by about $675,000 since it was discussed by council in April, which in turn increases the budgeted expenditures for FY22-23 by the same amount.
About $75,000 of the increase comes from the Taxiway Alpha Pavement Project at the airport, which will have to be partially carried forward into next year. The current CIP set aside $8,464,442 for the work but only $7,117,986 is expected to be spent during the current fiscal year. The $75,000 added to the proposed CIP will allow that project to be completed after the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.
The rest of the cost increase in the proposed CIP comes from the city’s plans to repair the aeration basin at the Mulberry Wastewater Treatment Plant. The CIP proposal discussed in April set aside $300,000 for the work, but Olsen said the expected cost of that project has tripled to $900,000 in the current proposal that council will be asked to adopt on Tuesday.
With those changes, the proposed CIP now includes $131.1 million in spending over the next five years, including $46.8 million in FY22-23.
A balanced budget
Olsen said budgets are balanced by taking revenues plus available fund balances, then subtracting the expenditures. So even though the proposed tentative budget includes more spending than revenue next fiscal year, it is considered a balanced budget.
That’s because Havasu has a significant fund balance that has built up over recent years as the city has spent less money than it brings in.
According to the city’s official budget forms, Havasu has a little more than $303.6 million in available resources next fiscal year, in addition to about $37 million in budget stabilization reserves that serve as a “rainy day fund” of sorts for the city. That includes the $163 million in projected revenue combined with a total fund balance at the beginning of FY22-23 of $172 million between the general fund ($71,651,070 beginning balance), special revenue fund ($17,084,539), capital projects fund ($7,013,948) and Havasu’s enterprise funds ($76,161,419).
When, where, and how to watch
The council will proposed CIP and tentative budget will both be up for approval during the council’s regular meeting on Tuesday. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. inside the council chambers located at the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open for members of the public to attend in person, and is also available to watch live on channel 4 or streamed online at lhcaz.gov/tv.
Once the tentative budget is adopted, Havasu will still have to opportunity to move items around within that budget or to reduce the total expenditures, but the expenditures in the final budget are not allowed to be higher than those in the tentative budget. The final budget will be adopted by the council during its meeting on June 28.
