Today is the Christian Holy Day, Ash Wednesday and with the world still dealing with the covid-19 pandemic as vaccines are rolled out across the country, services for the start of Lent will look a little different this year.
Places of worship were never required to close during the shutdown this past year but multiple churches in Lake Havasu City voluntarily canceled in person services and moved to online options.
Now with the state reopened and churches returning to in person services, places of worship are following the recommended guidelines from the Arizona Department of Health Services for conducting Ash Wednesday services.
Deacon Patrick Toilolo of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church says that the church has been following the guidelines since returning to in person mass and has limited seating. Our Lady of the Lake has five different services scheduled today for parishioners to receive their rite.
“We have never had to turn people away but we do keep an eye on how many people are in the building during the service,” Toilolo said.
The Catholic Church will also be administering ashes differently this year. Instead of using the ash to make the mark of the cross on a parishioner’s forehead, ashes will be sprinkled on top of their head as instructed by the Vatican Congregation for Divine Worship.
The sprinkling of the ashes on the crown of the head is a biblical tradition that the Vatican and other European countries practiced even before the pandemic.
Our Saviour, Evangelical Lutheran Church office secretary Dennis Fritz says that that church has also been very careful in regards to social distancing during service and following the recommended guidelines like mask wearing.
“We also ask everyone to wear a mask from the point where they leave their automobile and remain masked while on the premises,” Fritz said. “We also provide masks for people who need them.
Our Saviour will be holding their Ash Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
