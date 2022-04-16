The big performance vessels coming to Lake Havasu for Desert Storm this week have little in common with a typical powerboat. At 40 feet and up, the performance boats are about twice as long as a leisure pontoon, with at least three to four times as much horsepower as a typical family speedboat.
Vern Gilbert, owner of West Coast Drives in Lake Havasu City, said he has been around these performance boats since he moved to Florida from Cincinnati in 1976. For the last couple decades since moving to Havasu, Gilbert has also been heavily involved in Desert Storm – both as a driver and helping other competitors get their watercraft ready for the event.
Gilbert was named the King of the Desert in 2019 after being clocked at 186 mph on the Desert Storm Shootout’s ¾-mile course in his 1991 40’ Skater known as Predator I. Although Gilbert says he will not be driving in Desert Storm this year, his shop was still bustling last week with the boats of other competitors who are preparing for the event – and said he expects more boats to show up this week until the event kicks off on Wednesday.
“I’ve raced so long that now I help them all as much as I can,” Gilbert said. “These guys up here really don’t change the props that much, we just want to get the most acceleration out of them. You start at 40 miles an hour. As soon as you hit 190 at the end of ¾ of a mile the setup is really crucial – the gear ratio and everything. So I basically help out with all of that stuff.”
Gilbert’s specialty is the boat’s drives. He said he specializes in Mercury Racing’s Speedmaster No. 6 and Speedmaster No. 8 – both of which pack a punch of more than 1,600 horsepower apiece.
Late Thursday morning Gilbert had a pair of the big boats in his shop that he was prepping for Desert Storm – a 38-foot catamaran called Predator III owned by Gary Smith and a 50-footer owned by Jeff Chang.
Gilbert said Predator III has over 5,000 horsepower and runs on a special type of racing fuel called E85, rather than regular gas. E85 is 15% gasoline and 85% alcohol, and Gilbert said the Predator III can hold 250 gallons of the fuel. That may sound like a big gas tank, but Gilbert said it’s relatively small compared to some of the other performance boats – noting that Chang’s 50-foot boat sitting next to Predator III has a 600 gallon gas tank. Chang’s boat doesn’t use regular gasoline either. With twin turbine engines like the ones used in jets and helicopters powering the watercraft, Gilbert said Chang’s boat runs on Jet A fuel.
The big boats need similarly big gas tanks because they burn through fuel pretty quickly. Gilbert said a run from the Island south to Havasu Springs and back takes about 100 gallons of fuel.
The allure of such a boat is fairly simple.
“Speed,” Gilbert said. “These will get you going over 200 miles per hour.”
Gilbert said he has reached a top speed of 212 miles per hour, and guessed that Smith’s Predator III is capable of hitting 215 MPH.
But such boats cost a pretty penny. Gilbert estimated that a racing boat costs about $1.8 million, and another $200,000 for the trailer needed to haul such a large boat. Gilbert said the motors in the racing boats cost about $300,000 apiece and the props cost more than some smaller used boats at $30,000 a pop.
“It’s an expensive toy,” Gilbert said. “There are definitely cheaper ways to get them, but these guys are competing with the top equipment.”
Gilbert said often times racers will have multiple sets of props on hand, to be able to reach peak performance in a variety of conditions with separate props meant for windy days or for flat water.
But when it comes to the Desert Storm Shootout, everybody has a lot of horsepower and top-of-the-line equipment. Gilbert said it takes a lot of experience to become the King of the Desert.
“When you get past 150 miles an hour the boat is basically running on an air pocket,” Gilbert said. “So the trim is very crucial and which way the wind is blowing. You are basically flying a boat.”
Gilbert said the racing boats just keep getting faster, and it seems the speeds have been increasing particularly quickly over the last 10 years. Gilbert said he won his first shootout with a speed of 176 miles per hour back in the ‘90s, but today if you can’t break 190 miles per hour you won’t even be competitive.
“The engines are getting bigger,” he said. “Back in the 1990s the biggest motor was 850 HP - now you have a 1,750. You can make a wheelbarrow fly if you put enough power into it.”
(1) comment
Bigger, badder,faster, and more unsafe!
