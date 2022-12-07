Best in the Desert

Best in the Desert Racing Association operates the two off-road races in the Parker area, the Parker 250 and Parker 425. This is a scene from the 2022 Parker 250.

 file

Best in the Desert Racing Association has some major changes in store for the 2023 Parker 250 and Parker 425 off-road races. BITD spokesperson Megan Phillips said the biggest of these was to hold both races over the same weekend. The Parker 250 will be run on Saturday, Jan. 7, while the Parker 425 will be held the next day, Sunday, Jan. 8.

Phillips described these changes at the Nov. 15 Parker Town Council meeting and the Nov. 22 La Paz County Board of Supervisors’ meeting. She said BITD is also looking for assistance with “spectator management.” She said this is a major safety concern for them.

