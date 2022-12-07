Best in the Desert Racing Association has some major changes in store for the 2023 Parker 250 and Parker 425 off-road races. BITD spokesperson Megan Phillips said the biggest of these was to hold both races over the same weekend. The Parker 250 will be run on Saturday, Jan. 7, while the Parker 425 will be held the next day, Sunday, Jan. 8.
Phillips described these changes at the Nov. 15 Parker Town Council meeting and the Nov. 22 La Paz County Board of Supervisors’ meeting. She said BITD is also looking for assistance with “spectator management.” She said this is a major safety concern for them.
BITD has operated the off-road races in Parker since 2003. Prior to that, they were operated by SCORE International for many years, and then by Whiplash Motor Sports. For the last 20 years, BITD had operated the Parker 250 and 425 as separate events. The Parker 250 was held in January, while the Parker 425 was held in February.
The Parker 250 is for motorcycles, buggies and UTVs. The Parker 425 is for the larger and faster classes of trucks, including the very fast Trick Trucks.
While the schedule has not been finalized, Phillips said the Downtown Experience will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5 in downtown Parker. This will be combined with registration, technical inspection and contingency.
Time trials and the youth races will be held Friday, Jan. 6 at the La Paz County Fairgrounds. These events were held there for the first time last year, and BITD officials said they liked the venue.
Phillips said BITD needs help with spectator management. She said they had received too many reports in recent years of spectators where they are not supposed to be. This is a safety issue, she said, and also raises concerns over their contracts with the Bureau of Land Management. The races are run mostly on land held by the BLM.
There will be three spectator areas, Phillips said. There’s the area on the bluff on Shea Road, Shea Road and Osborne Wash, and the Bouse Spectator Area. In previous years, spectators had been allowed on both sides of the Bouse “Y.” Starting in 2023, Phillips said they will only be allowed on the right side of the Y. She added that the rule keeping spectators 100 feet from the race course will be enforced.
Phillips said safety, for both races and fans, is their top priority.
At the county board meeting, District 3 Supervisors Holly Irwin recommended BITD reach out to local off-road groups and clubs for volunteers for the race. Irwin has been involved with off-road groups and the developers of the Arizona Peace Trail.
Phillips said BITD could not conduct their races without their volunteers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.