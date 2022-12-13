The Parker 250 and Parker 425 off-road races have been canceled for 2023.
The event organizer announced on Facebook Tuesday night that unspecified circumstances led them to cancel the popular events scheduled for January.
Bryan Folks, co-owner of Best in the Desert, said in a news release that he intends to resume the races in 2024.
The Parker races have been held in La Paz County since 1971.
BITD has operated the off-road races in Parker since 2003. Prior to that, they were operated by SCORE International for many years, and then by Whiplash Motor Sports. For the last 20 years, BITD had operated the Parker 250 and 425 as separate events. The Parker 250 was held in January, while the Parker 425 was held in February.
Organizers have faced a number of challenges in recent years, including the 2017 death of BITD founder Casey Folks, and the 2020 pandemic that required the races to be moved from tribal land into a new area managed by the BLM.
Last month, organizers announced that the Parker 250 and 425 would be held on the same weekend, a departure from tradition in which the events were separated by weeks. An event spokesperson told the La Paz County Board of Supervisors that the organization needed assistance with "spectator management" because of safety concerns.
Meanwhile, BITD will replace the World & Hound Championship in the Las Vegas area with the Golden State 250, which will include car and truck classes as well as motorcycles, ATVs and UTVs. That race is scheduled for Feb. 17-19.
Best in the Desert said racers who signed up for the Parker 250 and 425 will have several options for their fees, including transferring fees to other races or full refunds.
