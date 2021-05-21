Never has a senior class quote been more apt than the famous Dickens one chosen by the Lake Havasu High School class of 2021.
“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times…”
Last night, 411 LHHS seniors crossed the graduation stage, picked up their diplomas and took their first steps in their journey to adulthood.
The night was filled with quite a bit of wind, but that didn’t stop the graduating seniors from celebrating their accomplishment with speeches and songs.
Salutatorian Tristan Davidson reflected in his speech just how fast high school had gone by.
“The past four years have gone by so quickly, especially this last one,” Davidson said. “I never expected in those four years to be up here presenting in front of my class, but it is an honor.”
Valedictorian Hayley Bartel acknowledged the elephant in the room — or field — and talked about how unique of a year 2020-21 was.
“If you had told me four years ago this is what my senior would have looked like, I wouldn’t have believed you,” Bartel said. “But although there were many unexpected things and so many unknowns, we get to be here tonight.”
After an ever-changing year of distance learning, then hybrid learning, then block schedule, and finally normal in person learning, many members of the class of 2021 were unsure if last night’s celebration was even going to happen.
Richie and Michael Finders, Lake Havasu City born twins, were two of those graduates who did not have high hopes for graduation at the start of the year.
“At the beginning of this year I pictured graduation being on a computer screen, to be completely honest,” Richie said. “In August 2020, I never would have guessed that we would have an in person graduation or an ‘in person’ anything at all.”
The Finders brothers are grateful that it was able to happen because getting to have a proper graduation ceremony was the perfect bookend for two students whose whole educational career has been the Lake Havasu Unified School District.
“I am looking forward to walking with my twin brother,’ Michael said. “We have talked about this day since we were in preschool.”
The brothers first attended Jamaica Elementary and then finished their elementary career at Starline. From there, they went on to Thunderbolt for middle school and finally LHHS.
For the twins, their senior year wasn’t exactly the year they had pictured in their minds, but there were still highlights.
“From a shortened football season to online schooling, it wasn’t even close to what I wanted it to be,” Richie said. “But making playoffs for the first time ever in my life and being able to have more school days in person compared to many other schools, I have to say that despite the regulations surrounding our year we were one of the lucky ones.”
Even with this year being so strange, it was still a shocking moment for both brothers that the year was at an end.
“The moment it finally hit me that my senior year was coming to an end was as soon as our teachers started handing out final reviews,” Richie said. “The review packets had the dates that I would be taking my finals and it left me slightly in shock to see that I only had a little bit more than a week left of high school.”
The covid pandemic was sadly not the only hurdle the brothers Finders had to conquer in their high school career, however. When they were sophomores, the brothers were hit with the sudden passing of their father.
“My family and I all struggled mentally and physically and even though that sadness won’t ever go away, the drive to make him proud won’t ever stop,” Michael said.
Michael and Richie were able to manage their tremendous loss with the help of family, friends and teammates.
“I know he is very proud right now,” Michael said.
Going into last night’s ceremony, while many of their classmates were worried about what lies ahead, the twins were just worried about staying on their feet.
“I know a lot of people would say that they are nervous about what happens in the real world or what life is like after school, but to be completely honest, I’m only nervous about one thing and that is being lined up correctly to get my diploma or falling while I walk across the stage,” Richie said.
Fortunately there were no unexpected tumbles at last night’s ceremonies, just a few runaway grad caps.
