The Better Business Bureau of the Pacific Southwest in Lake Havasu City is moving into F106 Co-working Space next month.
The working space, which is owned by Partnership for Economic Development, offers a place for local entrepreneurs and companies which offer visual design, social media, photography, videography, content creation, events programming, corporate education services, nutrition services and more.
“Our economy is beginning to bustle with life again, so providing varying levels of support for businesses under one roof is a logical step forward. We’re excited to expand the BBB local presence and explore more options to help build better businesses for our community,” said Kryistyna Hook, BBB Regional Director.
The collaboration between the two entities is an exciting development for PED Director James Gray.
“We are excited that BBB is moving into this space, as it complements in so many ways our overall mission of helping businesses succeed at every level,” he said.
The co-work space, which began in 2018, was the first of its kind here in Havasu. The space has chairs, desks, conference tables, whiteboards and a technological infrastructure for tenants to utilize.
The BBB will begin accepting in-person meetings in late August, or as soon as it is possible, by appointment only. Hook can be contacted at (928) 302-3701 or kryistyna.hook@bbbcommunity.org.
F106 Co-working Space is located on 1100 London Bridge Road, Suite 106.
