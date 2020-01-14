Two new phone scams are circulating, and the Lake Havasu City Police Department wants to make the community aware of their nature.
“In one of the scams, the caller indicates that your iCloud account has been compromised. The caller has you access your phone settings to turn certain functions off and on,” LHCPD wrote in a press release. “The caller then asks you to access a specific website from your iPhone. This gives the caller access to your personal device and all of the information on your phone.”
Another one involves a caller informing you that your computer has been hacked. The caller will claim to be from Apple or another computer technical service, according to LHCPD. The caller then asks you to purchase a gift card, provide the gift card number and login to your computer to give the caller access, LHCPD said.
“Scammers use urgency and threats to convince victims to cooperate, telling victims to provide immediate payment by unconventional means or sharing their personal identifying information,” LHCPD wrote in the press release.
LHCPD encourages community members to report fraudulent calls and be diligent in avoiding relaying personal information to those you don’t know.
