PHOENIX — A proposed bill would ban elections officers and employees that oversee significant portions of an election from serving as a chairperson, treasurer or other member of a Political Action Committee.
Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City), House Majority Leader, sponsored House Bill 2378 to take a step toward transparency between voters and those involved in elections.
The House Committee on Municipal Oversight and Election passed the bill unanimously with the amendments.
Compared to the original draft, amendments specify an individual, elected or non-elected, that oversees election operations including the Secretary of State, county board of supervisors and a county recorder, would not be allowed to coordinate with a PAC. This would include fundraising or advocacy of a candidate, office or ballot measure.
Amendments to the bill also include barring independent contractors for individuals who are contracted for work related to elections from serving with a PAC.
“If you are going to be something that is an elected official, or involved in our elections process at all, you should not be part of a PAC that is determining (the outcome of an election) one way or another,” Biasiucci said.
The bill would apply to poll inspectors if they are paid by the county. However, counties aren’t required to pay poll workers so the restrictions would not apply to those individuals who are volunteers.
Biasiucci said he introduced the bill to help with voter trust and to avoid conflicts of interest during an election. Biasiucci used Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, a Republican, as an example of an official who oversees an election and is involved with a PAC. Richer created the Pro-Democracy Republican of Arizona in 2021 which supports Republican candidates statewide.
When election officials get involved in an election, specifically by funding and supporting specific candidates, Biasiucci said it can cause distrust among voters.
“I think we all can agree that shouldn’t be happening,” Biasiucci said about election officers and employees being affiliated with a PAC.
While Biasiucci believes candidates can endorse each other, PACs can become the opposite of transparency during an election. He hopes to avoid the possibility of abuse of power for someone involved in elections and the financial impacts of PACs.
“It looks bad on either side of the aisle,” Biasiucci said. “Let’s bring trust back to the voters.”
