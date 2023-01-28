Leo Biasiucci

Leo Biasiucci

PHOENIX — A proposed bill would ban elections officers and employees that oversee significant portions of an election from serving as a chairperson, treasurer or other member of a Political Action Committee.

Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City), House Majority Leader, sponsored House Bill 2378 to take a step toward transparency between voters and those involved in elections.

