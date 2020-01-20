District 5 State Rep Leo Biasiucci, R-Lake Havasu City, is trying to cut out the highway safety fee a year ahead of schedule.
The $32 fee is has been imposed by the Arizona Department of Transportation when registering a vehicle since 2018. The money goes to the department of public safety through the Arizona highway patrol fund.
“In my opinion it is an unnecessary tax on the people – it is not really a fee, it’s a tax,” Biasiucci said.
The fee was originally proposed by State Rep. Noel Campbell, R-Prescott, as a permanent funding source for highway patrol but has received backlash since it was put into place. During the 2019 legislative session, the legislature and governor’s office agreed to eliminate the fee by July 2021. But Biasiucci said there is no reason to wait until then.
His bill, HB 2442, would eliminate the fee by July 2020 which is the start of the next fiscal year.
“It was just something where I looked at that and said, ‘Look, if we are going to sit here and talk about having $1 billion in our savings and having record tax revenues, I can’t sit here and be OK with a $32 fee – an extra tax on the people – when we are talking about having all these surpluses,” Biasiucci said.
“That is just not right. If we have all this surplus, it is time to give the money back the people. The first thing to do is to remove this fee immediately.”
Biasiucci said the general fund could be used to offset any money the department of public safety would lose with the elimination of the fee.
“We have a surplus of money this year, so we should just be funding whatever their needs are out of that funding source, not taxing an extra $32,” he said. “Just to be clear, it is not like DPS is going to be underfunded if this goes through. They will still be taken care of.”
HB 2442 has not received its first reading yet, but Biasiucci said it falls within a general priority for Republicans during the current legislative session and has been well received by his party so far.
“The support has been great from leadership and the Republican caucus,” he said. “We have been meeting all this week about the budget, and we are looking at ways of either lowering taxes or giving tax breaks to the general public. Since we do have a surplus, that is what we should be doing.”
