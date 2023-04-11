An attempt to permanently restore a state grant program for water-based projects and marine public safety equipment will sink or swim as part of budget negotiations this year.
Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) sponsored House Bill 2374 this year in an attempt to restore the State Lake Improvement Fund’s grant program on a permanent basis. The bill was passed 53-7 by a wide bipartisan majority in the House, and has received “do pass” recommendations with a 6-0-1 vote in the Senate Natural Resources, Energy, and Water Committee and a 7-3 vote in the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Biasiucci told Today’s News-Herald his proposal will now be hashed out during the budget negotiations this year rather than heading to the floor of the Senate for a full vote – due to the portion of the bill that appropriates $5 million to Arizona State Parks & Trails to cover administrative and operating costs for the year.
The State Parks have used SLIF to cover those costs for a little more than a decade now, after SLIF was the only fund left available to the parks to use for those purposes in the wake of the 2008 housing crisis.
In addition to providing the State Parks an alternative funding source next year, Biasiucci’s bill also makes structural changes to how SLIF can be spent moving forward. The bill stipulates that no more than 10% of the fund – which comes from a portion the fuel tax estimated to come watercraft fuel sales and part of Arizona’s watercraft licensing fee – can be used to pay for administration of the fund. It also removes “other administrative tasks and recreation plans of the board” as an allowable use.
That would leave the majority of SLIF to be distributed as grants to local governments for various projects on waters where gasoline powered boats are allowed from public launch ramps, to parking areas for boaters, and watercraft for police or fire departments.
Biasiucci said the District 30 legislative team has included HB2374 in its budget requests for next year. All three District 30 legislators have supported HB2374 throughout the session with Rep. John Gillette (R-Kingman) and Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City) both listed as co-sponsors of the bill.
Biasiucci said he is hopeful that both the funding and proposed structural changes to SLIF will be successful this year.
“After a couple of months of not hearing from the Governor regarding the budget, she has finally agreed to come to the table,” Biasiucci said. “I’m confident we will be able to get this bill passed through the budget process.”
This is the third year in a row that Biasiucci has introduced nearly identical legislation for SLIF. Each year the bill has received wide bipartisan support and has been passed by the House, and has also gained approval from Senate subcommittees before moving on to budget talks. Although passed attempts have not been successful in codifying the structural changes Biasiucci is suggesting, both have resulted in SLIF grants returning, temporarily, through a $4 million appropriation from the state’s general fund for last year and this year.
