An attempt to permanently restore a state grant program for water-based projects and marine public safety equipment will sink or swim as part of budget negotiations this year.

Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) sponsored House Bill 2374 this year in an attempt to restore the State Lake Improvement Fund’s grant program on a permanent basis. The bill was passed 53-7 by a wide bipartisan majority in the House, and has received “do pass” recommendations with a 6-0-1 vote in the Senate Natural Resources, Energy, and Water Committee and a 7-3 vote in the Senate Appropriations Committee.

