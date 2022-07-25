Incumbent has raised $76K in bid for re-election; Donna McCoy is second with $15K

State Representative Leo Biasiuccu (R-Lake Havasu City) has a huge financial advantage over the rest of the field, more than doubling the fundraising of the five challengers for a seat in the Arizona House of Representatives combined.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.