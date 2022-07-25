Incumbent has raised $76K in bid for re-election; Donna McCoy is second with $15K
State Representative Leo Biasiuccu (R-Lake Havasu City) has a huge financial advantage over the rest of the field, more than doubling the fundraising of the five challengers for a seat in the Arizona House of Representatives combined.
Biasiucci, who represents the current Legislative District 5, is running as the incumbent for one of two seats up for election in the newly rearranged LD30 — which includes Mohave and La Paz counties, along with parts of western Maricopa County. According to the pre-primary election campaign finance reports available on the Arizona Secretary of State’s website, Biasiucci has raised a total of $76,118.80 as of July 16 which is $41,793.44 more than the rest of the field has reported, combined.
Donna McCoy of Lake Havasu City has the second largest campaign war chest with $15,760.54 raised through July 16 followed by John Gillette of Kingman ($10,486.21), Marianne Salem of Kingman ($6,124.61), and Nohl Rosen of Wickenburg ($1,954).
The secretary of state’s website did not include any financial disclosure forms for William Hardt of Bullhead City. Candidates for a statewide office like the House of Representatives are required to report campaign finances to the state once they reach $1,300 in contributions received or expenditures made. Calls and emails to Hardt for clarification on whether he reached the reporting threshold were not returned immediately on Monday.
Leo Biasiucci
In less than a year, Biasiucci has raised a total of $76,118.80 for his re-election campaign, including $57,185 in individual contributions, $11,150 from political action committees, $2,650 from businesses, and $5,133.80 in small contributions of $100 or less.
Biasiucci’s top donors individual donors include S. Robson Walton who gave $5,300 and Lukas Walson who contributed $5,300 as well. Robson Walton is the son of Walmart founder Sam Walton and the former chairman of Walmart, while Lukas Walton is the grandson of Sam Walton and works with the Walton Family Foundation. Biasiucci also received a $5,300 contribution from Tricia Desouza and another $5,300 from Calum Desouza – both of whom work in real estate in Paradise Valley.
Other major individual donors include Joseph Jones of Fort Mohave ($5,000), Sam Harrison who owned 2AR Patriots ($4,050), Alex Meruelo who owns the NHL’s Phoenix Coyotes ($2,500), Jeff Gilbert of Havasu ($2,500), and Jim Lamon who is running for Arizona’s US Senate seat ($2,000). Charles Taylor of Havasu, George Griffeth of Scottsdale, Angelo Rinaldi of San Juan Capistrano, California, Edward McInerney of Havasu, Anthony Dichario of Eutawville, South Carolina, Adam Morgan of Haymarket, Virginia, and Marchita Cook of The Woodlands, Texas all gave between $1,200 and $1,000 to Biasiucci’s campaign.
The top PACs supporting Biasiucci include The Geo Group ($2,000), Enterprise Holdings, Inc PAC ($1,000), CRNAs of Arizona PAC ($800), Allstate Insurance Company PAC ($750), and Freeport-McMoran AZ PAC ($600). Biasiucci has also received contributions of $500 or less from a total of 24 other political action committees.
Biasiucci has spent a total of $67,680.58 on his campaign through July 16. His top expenses include $14,493.11 to Facebook, $6,480 to Go Right Strategies of Orange Park, Florida, $4,054 to Foxx Media, $3,438 to Cameron Broadcasting, $2,947.98 to Parker Outdoor, $2,319.07 to River Rat Radio, $1,997.62 to KLPZ-AM Radio, $1,966.08 to Signs on the Cheap, $1,800 to New West Publishing, $1,577.29 to Intrepid Public Affairs, $1,469 to White Sheet Advertising, $1,215 to KNTR Radio, $1,033 to Mohave County Republican Central Committee, $1,000 to Honeycutt Rodeo, and $1,000 to McShane, LLC for website design.
Biasiucci’s campaign still had a balance of $31,156.83 as of July 16.
Donna McCoy
McCoy’s campaign has raised a total of $15,760.54 through according to her latest filing – including $10,895 in individual contributions, $1,550 from political action committees, and $3,115.54 in personal loans from McCoy.
McCoy’s top financial supporters include Delbert Campbell, Joseph Campbell, Andrew Campbell and Donald Nagel Jr. – all of whom are from Lake Havasu City and all contributed $1,000 apiece. Hal Davidson of Quartzsite contributed $600 to McCoy’s campaign while Jack Howe of Havasu, Nick Neffteroios of Alturas, California, Tom Jacobs of Scottsdale, Henry Sheehy of Havasu, and Allan Atwell of Havasu all contributed $500 apiece.
McCoy also received money from four political action committees including $500 from AZ Hospital and Healthcare Association PAC, $500 from Pinnacle West, $300 from Arizona Medical Political Action Committee, and $250 from AZ Professional Firefighter PAC.
Meanwhile, McCoy has spent a total of $21,640.67 through July 16. The largest expenses so far include $4,286.50 to Signs on the Cheap, $3,221 to Foxx Media, $2,430 to KJJJJ, $1,811.98 to Printing Plus and $979.96 to Smith’s for fuel. Many of McCoy’s other expenses are at various gas stations throughout the district from Colorado City to Wickenburg including $447.40 to Talypo, $291.12 to Love’s, $158.81 to Flying J and more.
McCoy’s pre-primary election report shows an ending cash balance of $10,414.90 and $16,295 of debt. McCoy said she has been paying for campaign expenses on a campaign credit card and the plan is to use the donations she has received to pay off that debt. McCoy would then use her personal finances to cover the difference, which was $5,880.10 as of July 16.
John Gillette
Gillette’s campaign has raised a total of $10,486.21 through July 16, including $8,916.56 in individual contributions, $297.55 in small contributions of $100 or less, and $912.10 in other receipts including interest and dividends.
Gillette’s top individual contributor is the Lamon Campaign for AZ Senator, which gave a total of $2,785.74. Other donors include Jerry Woods of Kingman, Charmayne Keith of Kingman, Ray Riccardi of Kingman, and Salvatore Scarmardo of Lake Havasu City – who each gave $500 apiece. Adam Morgan of Kingman gave $485.06 and Katherine Friedman of Keswick, Virginia gave $398.50.
Gillette has also spent a total of $10,362.28 on his campaign, led by $2,157.17 to SignsOnTheCheap.com, $1,500 to Enspot Political, $1,000 to Kaplan Strategies of Kissimmee, Florida, $886.48 to The UPS Store in Kingman, $600 to Radio Central, $528 to Holly Ontiveros as reimbursement for campaign T-shirts, and $500 to the Mohave County Republican Central Committee. Gillette also contributed $100 from his campaign to Paul Gosar’s campaign for Congress.
Gillette’s campaign had a total of $123.93 left on hand, as of July 16.
Marianne Salem
Marianne Salem’s campaign has raised a total of $6,124.61 through July 16, including $1,124.61 in individual contributions and $5,000 in loans from Salem herself. Jennifer Rose of Kingman ($520.51), Adam Morgan of Kingman ($500), and Dianne McCallister of Phoenix ($104.10) all donated money to Salem’s campaign.
Salem has spent a total of $3,843.97, including $1,262.26 to City Graphics and $1,110 to Ryan O’Daniel for information tech services. Other expenses include $277.81 at Water Canyon Resort, $172.96 at Ike’s House of Signs, $75 at Gas N Grub, and $61.04 at Zazzle.com.
Salem’s campaign had a total of $2,280.64 available as of July 16.
Nohl Rosen
Rosen’s campaign has raised a total of $1,954 through July 16, including $1,050 in individual contributions, $180 from a political action committee, $565 in small contributions of $100 or less, and $159 in surplus left over from Rosen for Wickenburg Town Council. Paola Tulliani of Scottsdale donated $600 to the campaign, and Brisa Gomez of Eden, Texas donated $400.
Rosen’s campaign reports spending a total of $1,568.61. The largest expense is $564 to Just Yard Signs. Most much of the rest of the money was reportedly spent on traveling expenses such as gas and food.
Rosen’s campaign reports a cash balance of $1,568.61 left as of July 16, along with $1,013.29 worth of debt.
